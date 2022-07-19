Ronaldo to spend two more years at Man Utd? Ten Hag hints at extension rather than transfer

The Red Devils boss remains convinced that a Portuguese superstar will be staying put and could see an option taken up in his contract

Cristiano Ronaldo could spend two more years at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has suggested, with there every chance that an extension option in his contract could be triggered as talk of a transfer elsewhere fades away. For now, the Portuguese superstar continues to see a summer move speculated on, with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Sporting and Atletico Madrid being linked with him.

Premier League heavyweights maintain that they have no intention of selling, with their new manager claiming that a five-time Ballon d’Or winner could see a clause in his deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024 taken up at some stage.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Man Utd?

Ronaldo is entering the final year of the initial contract he agreed when returning to England in 2021, but Ten Hag has said of an extended stay being put in place: “I am well informed he also has also an option, eh?

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead.

“I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time, but in the end we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo fit in Man Utd’s system?

Questions were asked last season, despite 24 goals being recorded, of whether Ronaldo was the right man to lead the line for United.

However, Ten Hag has no doubts that the legendary 37-year-old can fit into his system, saying: “I think Cristiano is capable of doing that.

“In his career, he has shown everything. I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.

“The players dictate the way you play. Especially players who score goals because they are extremely important for a team. You construct your team around them.”

When will Cristiano Ronaldo join the Man Utd squad?

An all-time great has not formed part of the Red Devils’ pre-season plans in Asia and Australia after being granted extended leave due to family issues.

United have two more games to take in Down Under, against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, before returning to Europe and Ten Hag is reluctant to put a date on Ronaldo’s reintroduction to the fold.

The Dutchman has said when asked for an update on the Portuguese’s situation: “The same status as last week in Bangkok: no change. I cannot tell you (when he will be back at Carrington). No change in the issue.

“He is training. I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit. That is the last concern I have.”