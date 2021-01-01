Ronaldo to lead Portugal's Euro defence as holders announce squad

The Juventus star is back for another Euros campaign having lifted the trophy with his nation back in 2016

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is surrounded by a host of exciting young talent as the nation looks to defend its European Championship title this summer.

On Thursday Portugal released a preliminary list of 26 players who will complete in the delayed Euro 2020 competition.

And having won five years earlier in France, expectations are high for Ronaldo and the Selecao this time round.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes...



The squad in full

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton), Rui Silva (Granada).

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton), Jose Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (PSG), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton), Renato Sanches (Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis).

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica).

Youth and experience

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has struck a fine balance in his squad, combining several veterans of international football with more inexperienced names.

Ronaldo, 36, 37-year-old Pepe and Wolves duo Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho boast 508 caps between them, while at the other end of the spectrum attacking duo Joao Felix and Pedro Neto, both 21, and Liverpool's Diogo Jota will be keen to make their mark on their first Euros campaign.

The defending champions kick off their Euros campaign in Group F against Hungary on June 15 before taking on Germany and France.

First, they will warm up with two friendlies at the start of June, against Spain and Israel.

