Ronaldo can create a problem for Juventus but solves 100 of them - Sarri

The club's Portuguese star proved to be their match winner once again as they extended their domestic lead

Maurizio Sarri hailed "champion" Cristiano Ronaldo after his brace saw to a precious 2-1 Serie A home win against Parma.

Ronaldo scored in either half to clinch victory on Sunday, capitalising on title rivals 's failure to beat Lecce earlier in the day.

The Portuguese was a defensive contributor, too, yet he was outjumped by Andreas Cornelius as briefly pulled level.

Sarri is happy to take the rough with the smooth when it comes to his star man, though, who claimed new records in the process of scoring his brace.

"We have a champion who sometimes creates a problem for you but solves 100 of them," he told Sky Sport Italia . "The rest of the team has to revolve around him."

Ronaldo had chances for further goals, and Sarri was frustrated with his team's inability to extend their lead and set up a straightforward finale.

"The mental intensity can be improved, even the management of certain moments of the matches," he said. "I don't even like dribbling in our own half in the last few minutes.



"I would prefer to concede a goal on the counter-attack than in our own penalty area.

"Putting Higuain on at 2-1 was a clear message to the team: let's end the game."

Victory saw Juve move four points clear of second-placed Inter, although are also a threat a further two points back but with a game in hand.

However, Sarri is concerned by neither the Nerazzurri nor the in-form capital club.

"I have a fear for other things, not for football. Concern? Even that [would not describe it]," he said. "We are talking about sports.

"We know we have two very strong opponents. One is in an amazing moment that will hopefully not last long."

Juventus next host in their quarter-final on Wednesday before facing struggling in the league on Sunday.

Sarri's side have won their past five games with their last league loss dating back to a 3-1 defeat against Lazio in early December.