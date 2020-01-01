Ronaldinho released from Paraguayan prison on house arrest after 32-day stay

The duo were arrested in early March on charges of using false passports to enter the country

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been released from prison in and placed under house arrest, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The pair were arrested in early March after allegedly using a false passport to enter the country.

After spending 32 days in prison, judge Gustavo Amarilla has decided that the duo can live in a hotel in Asuncion while they wait for their case to be decided.

Lawyers for Ronaldinho and Assis have posted a $1.6 million bail on behalf of their clients.

