Romain Saiss opens Premier League goal account as Wolves hold Fulham

The Morocco international helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s men from conceding a second straight defeat with his maiden effort in the English top-flight

Romain Saiss scored his first Premier League goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw against Fulham.

The Moroccan midfielder struck late to cancel out Ryan Sessegnon’s opener as the visitors avoided a second consecutive loss.

The 28-year-old fired Wolves levelled with his effort five minutes from regular time to ensure that both teams share the spoils at the Craven Cottage.

Article continues below

Saiss, on his eighth English top-flight appearance, was in action for the entire duration of the game but was shown a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Romain Saiss loves a goal on Boxing Day.



🇲🇦👌 pic.twitter.com/JmWNleCLmz — Wolves (@Wolves) December 26, 2018

He was also on target in last year’s Boxing Day when Millwall held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-2 draw.