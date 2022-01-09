Roma vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Juventus travels to Roma in Serie A, looking to stay in contention around the top four.

Both sides have had inconsistent seasons so far, with Roma sitting in seventh and Juventus fifth after 20 games each.

Ahead of the Serie A fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Serie A matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Roma roster Goalkeepers Patricio, Boer, Mastrantonio, Fuzato Defenders Karsdorp, Ibanez, Vina, Smalling, Calafiori, Santon, Reynolds, Fazio, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Missori, Ndiaye, Tripi Midfielders Cristante, Pellegrini, Villar, N'Zonzi, Veretout, Zaniolo, Bove, Volpato, Mkhitaryan Forwards Abraham, Perez, Shomurodov, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan, Persson, El Shaarawy

Jose Mourinho has plenty of selection headaches heading into this game with Juventus.

Ebrima Darboe and Amadou Diawara have travelled to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini are suspended.

Borja Mayoral and Daniel Fuzato miss out due to coronavirus.

Predicted Roma starting XI: Patricio; Kumbulla, Smalling, Ibanez; Maitland-Niles, Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham.

Position Juventus roster Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Chiellini, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Rugani Midfielders Arthur, McKennie, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski Forwards Morata, Dybala, Kean, Chiesa

Juventus has been handed a huge boost with the return of Giorgio Chiellini from coronavirus.

However, he will not partner Leonardo Bonucci, as the centre-back is still injured.

Danilo also misses out through injury, but Juventus welcomed back Federico Chiesa in midweek and he is in line to start.

Predicted Napoli starting XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, McKennie; Bernardeschi, Morata, Chiesa.

Last five results

Roma results Juventus results AC Milan 3-1 Roma (Dec 6) Juventus 1-1 Napoli (Dec 6) Roma 1-1 Sampdoria (Dec 22) Juventus 2-0 Cagliari (Dec 21) Atalanta 1-4 Roma (Dec 18) Bologna 0-2 Juventus (Dec 18) Roma 2-0 Spezia (Dec 13) Venezia 1-1 Juventus (Dec 11) CSKA Sofia 2-3 Roma (Dec 9) Juventus 1-0 Malmo (Dec 8)Napoli 2-3 Atalanta (Dec 4)

Head-to-head