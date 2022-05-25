Roma vs Feyenoord: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Roma and Feyenoord stand on the edge of European legend when the duo close out their seasons in the 2022 Europa Conference League final in Tirana on Wednesday.
The Serie A heavyweights will seek to end Jose Mourinho's first campaign in charge with continental success - but will face a tough test in the shape of their Dutch rivals.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Roma vs Feyenoord
|Date
|May 25, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Roma roster
|Goalkeepers
|Patricio, Boer, Mastrantonio, Fuzato
|Defenders
|Karsdorp, Ibanez, Vina, Smalling, Santon, Mancini, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Missori, Ndiaye, Tripi, Oliveras, Keramitsis
|Midfielders
|Cristante, Pellegrini, Maitland-Niles, Veretout, Zaniolo, Oliveira, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Volpato, Mkhitaryan
Forwards
|Abraham, Perez, Shomurodov, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan, Persson, El Shaarawy
Jose Mourinho hinted at box office spectacle during his first term with Roma - and for better and worse, the Portuguese has delivered in spades.
Now a European prize awaits him - and he will call upon Tammy Abraham for sure to help fire his side home.
Predicted Roma starting XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Abraham.
|Position
|Feyenoord roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bijlow, Cojocaru, Marciano, Jansen, Troost, Remie
|Defenders
|Pedersen, Geertruida, Senesi, Malacia, Sandler, Trauner, Hendriks, Hall, Van Der Zeeuw, Hokke
|Midfielders
|Hendrix, Jahanbakhsh, Kokcu, Aursnes, Bassett, Walemark, Til, Toornstra, Gündüz, Hartjes, Dermane, Milambo, Naujoks, Valk, ’T Zand, Kleijn
|Forwards
|Sinisterra, Linssen, Nelson, Dessers, Benita, Ladan, Zahui
Arne Slot has seen his side take a slew of scalps on this run through Europe - and now, just one final hurdle awaits them.
They will likely enter as the nominal underdogs to this contest, but there will be no chance of them going down without a fight - if at all.
Predicted Feyenoord starting XI: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Aursnes, Kokcu; Nelson, Til, Sinisterra; Dessers
Last five results
|Roma results
|Feyenoord results
|Torino 0-3 Roma (May 20)
|Feyenoord 1-2 Twente (May 15)
|Roma 1-1 Venezia (May 14)
|Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 Feyenoord (May 11)
|Fiorentina 2-0 Roma (May 9)
|Feyenoord 2-2 PSV (May 8)
|Roma 1-0 Leicester (May 5)
|Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (May 5)
|Roma 0-0 Bologna (May 1)
|Fortuna 1-3 Feyenoord (May 1)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|2/26/2015
|Feyenoord 1-2 Roma
|2/19/2015
|Roma 1-1 Feyenoord