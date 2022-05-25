Roma vs Feyenoord: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Roma and Feyenoord stand on the edge of European legend when the duo close out their seasons in the 2022 Europa Conference League final in Tirana on Wednesday.

The Serie A heavyweights will seek to end Jose Mourinho's first campaign in charge with continental success - but will face a tough test in the shape of their Dutch rivals.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Roma vs Feyenoord Date May 25, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Europa Conference League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Roma roster Goalkeepers Patricio, Boer, Mastrantonio, Fuzato Defenders Karsdorp, Ibanez, Vina, Smalling, Santon, Mancini, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Missori, Ndiaye, Tripi, Oliveras, Keramitsis Midfielders Cristante, Pellegrini, Maitland-Niles, Veretout, Zaniolo, Oliveira, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Volpato, Mkhitaryan Forwards Abraham, Perez, Shomurodov, Zalewski, Afena-Gyan, Persson, El Shaarawy

Jose Mourinho hinted at box office spectacle during his first term with Roma - and for better and worse, the Portuguese has delivered in spades.

Now a European prize awaits him - and he will call upon Tammy Abraham for sure to help fire his side home.

Predicted Roma starting XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Abraham.

Position Feyenoord roster Goalkeepers Bijlow, Cojocaru, Marciano, Jansen, Troost, Remie Defenders Pedersen, Geertruida, Senesi, Malacia, Sandler, Trauner, Hendriks, Hall, Van Der Zeeuw, Hokke Midfielders Hendrix, Jahanbakhsh, Kokcu, Aursnes, Bassett, Walemark, Til, Toornstra, Gündüz, Hartjes, Dermane, Milambo, Naujoks, Valk, ’T Zand, Kleijn Forwards Sinisterra, Linssen, Nelson, Dessers, Benita, Ladan, Zahui

Arne Slot has seen his side take a slew of scalps on this run through Europe - and now, just one final hurdle awaits them.

They will likely enter as the nominal underdogs to this contest, but there will be no chance of them going down without a fight - if at all.

Predicted Feyenoord starting XI: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Aursnes, Kokcu; Nelson, Til, Sinisterra; Dessers

Last five results

Roma results Feyenoord results Torino 0-3 Roma (May 20) Feyenoord 1-2 Twente (May 15) Roma 1-1 Venezia (May 14) Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 Feyenoord (May 11) Fiorentina 2-0 Roma (May 9) Feyenoord 2-2 PSV (May 8) Roma 1-0 Leicester (May 5) Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (May 5) Roma 0-0 Bologna (May 1) Fortuna 1-3 Feyenoord (May 1)

Head-to-head