Roma join Arsenal and Atalanta in race to sign Chelsea's Abraham

The striker's future remains unclear as several clubs look to complete a deal this summer

Roma have joined the race to sign Tammy Abraham amid Inter's interest in their striker Edin Dzeko.

Inter are looking at Dzeko as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is set to join Chelsea in a deal worth £98 million ($135m).

And, if Roma do lose their star forward, they'll look towards Stamford Bridge for a replacement as they eye a potential deal for Abraham.

Who else is in for Abraham?

Roma aren't the only club looking to sign Abraham this summer, as Arsenal and Atalanta are also interested

Atalanta's interest stems from the potential loss of Duvan Zapata, another player linked with the role of Lukaku replacement at Inter.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also said to be interested, but Abraham's final landing spot remains unclear as clubs are reluctant to pay the £40m ($55m) asking price demanded by Chelsea at the moment.

Abraham's career so far

Abraham has been with Chelsea since joining their academy in 2004, making his senior debut for the club in 2015.

He's gone on to make 82 total appearances, scoring 30 goals, while also featuring on loan for Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.

Last season, Abraham fell down the pecking order at Chelsea, scoring 12 goals in 32 total appearances after scoring 18 in 47 games the season prior.

