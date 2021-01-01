Rohr: Osimhen has been unlucky but Napoli will see his best soon

The German tactician has assured the Parthenopeans fans that their record-signing will start delivering impressive performances for them

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has revealed Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been unlucky this season but he is confident the forward will soon start impressing with the Serie A side.

The 22-year-old teamed up with the Parthenopeans last summer on a club-record fee of €80 million following his eye-catching displays for Lille during his one-year stay with the club.

The centre-forward has, however, struggled to play regularly, owing to injury, suspension and coronavirus-related problems.

The forward has not featured for Gennaro Gattuso’s men since February 21 when he suffered head trauma after landing awkwardly on the turf following a collision with Cristian Romero.

Rohr has highlighted the qualities of the Super Eagles forward and believes Napoli fans will soon see his best after overcoming his injury problems.

“Victor Osimhen's season has so far been unlucky, between injuries and Covid. Already in October, he could not play with our national team two games, in Austria, because he was in quarantine after some of his teammates at Napoli had contracted Covid," Rohr told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I spoke with the boy and he told me that he is physically and mentally fine. He is ready to return to the field with Napoli and also with the national team.

“Victor can play as a central striker in both 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1. They are two game systems that we use in the national team. He has been a permanent player in the Nigerian national team for five years.

“His spirit of sacrifice is an example for all. You will soon see his real value. In the national team he is our point of reference for the attack, he has collected an important legacy in that role, that of [Odion] Ighalo.

“In the next qualifying matches for the African Cup, we hope to find him with great energy. Napoli are a great team but have been unlucky this season.

“Gattuso is a good coach and Victor told me he trusts him a lot and what he's teaching him. I think he can get results already this season.

“I played against Maradona in Naples with Bordeaux in the Uefa Cup. I didn't mark him directly but I remember that Napoli were a very strong team, one of the strongest in that historical moment and deserved to win the Cup that year.”

Osimhen has only made 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The forward will be expected to make his much-awaited return for Napoli when they take on Bologna at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.