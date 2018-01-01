Rodwell Dhlakama predicts tough Champions League for champions FC Platinum

The Zimbabwean champions will be playing in the Caf Champions League group stages for the first time ever

Former Zimbabwe national U-17 coach Rodwell Dhlakama has predicted a tough campaign for FC Platinum in the Caf Champions League while also tipping the Zvishavane side to make it to the knockout phase.

The platinum miners were pooled in Group B together with defending champions Esperance, 1995 champions Orlando Pirates and Horoya of Guinea.

Dhlakama, who led Monomotapa in the 2009 Caf Champions League, feels FC Platinum are in a much challenging group although he has given the Zimbabwean champions a chance to progress to the knockout round.

Article continues below

“Esperance will be a very difficult opponent but Orlando Pirates is better for Zimbabwean teams because we know how they play. If the coaches do their homework then they have a chance,” Dhlakama told The Herald.

“Horoya AC are a good team, they did very well in the previous competition and although they are not new to this competition, FC Platinum should also fancy their chances.

“You do not want a situation where you face two opponents from North Africa in the same group or all teams not from this region, so I can say they have a chance.”

Dhlakama once worked as assistant to FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza. Before they begin the Champions League group phase, FC Platinum are readying to lose chief striker Rodwell Chinyengetere who is set to join Baroka FC of South Africa.

But coach Mapeza will have the likes of Mkhokheli Dube, former Ajax Cape Town striker Thomas Chideu, Camroonian forward Albert Eonde and new signing Lameck Nhamo to choose from for his attack.