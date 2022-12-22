Rodri and Fabinho in heated confrontation as Man City and Liverpool play out intense Carabao Cup match

Rodri and Fabinho got in a clash off the ball as things got heated between Manchester City and Liverpool in Thursday's Carabao Cup last-16 match.

City defeated Liverpool 3-2 at Etihad

Rodri and Fabinho involved in heated altercation

Both players received yellow cards

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodri reacted strongly to Fabinho's challenge on the half-way line, which seemed to take down the Spaniard in a scissor motion. The two midfielders then squared up to each other as City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan pushed the Brazilian to the ground.

Any chance of more escalation was quashed by defender Aymeric Laporte, however, who took his Spain team-mate Rodri away from the situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tempers flared in what turned out to be a classic Carabao Cup matchup just days after the conclusion of the World Cup. Erling Haaland had opened the scoring for the hosts before City were twice pegged back by Liverpool, with the game ending 3-2 and sending the holders home at the last-16 stage.

WHAT NEXT? With club football returning in style, both sides will now look to their respective Premier League fixtures. City take on Leeds on December 28 while Liverpool face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.