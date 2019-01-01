Rodgers wants Leicester to start playing like a 'big team' as they eye top four

The Foxes are flying high in the Premier League and their manager is determined to see them start playing like any other top-six side

After only narrowly losing to and currently fourth in the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers wants to start playing like any other 'big team'.

The Foxes have made a strong start to the season having beaten , drawn with and only narrowly lost to and the Reds.

With Rodgers into his first full season as Leicester manager, the former coach is hopeful his side can play in a way that demonstrates they belong among the top sides in the competition.

“We’re trying to grow and develop a way of playing that is similar to a big team,” Rodgers said.

“Of course, we don’t have the resources that goes with it but we can still impose our way of working.

“The big thing is having personality and even though we lost the game [against Liverpool], to come and play with that personality and to run the team so close is so good for us in our progress.”

Though only ahead of Chelsea and on goal difference, Leicester are just two points shy of second-place .

After finishing last season in ninth, the Foxes look set to challenge for a spot in the top four and Jurgen Klopp believes they have the quality to do so.

"It looks like it, 100 per cent. There is no difference to all the top-six teams apart from maybe the name," Klopp said.

"For sure, this is the second best year they will have.

"It’s built from the back. The goalie is still there, the defence looks solid, midfield is creative and hard-working, and offensively they are really creative and straightforward. That is how you build a team.

“It’s built in a way that you would want to build a team, from the back. And it’s not forbidden to show up in the top four. Everyone who is ready for that will fight for it. They will fight for it until the end.”

After the international break, Leicester will next face at home followed by trips to and Burton Albion in the League Cup.