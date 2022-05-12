Rodgers reveals why Leicester City's Fofana and Amartey missed Norwich City game

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has disclosed why Daniel Amartey and Wesley Fofana were missing in action for the Foxes’ Premier League fixture against Norwich City on Wednesday.

Aiming to return to winning ways after failing to win any of their last seven matches in all competitions, the Northern Irish tactician named a strong XI without the African duo.

Even at their absence, the reigning English FA Cup kings silenced the Canaries at the King Power Stadium with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison finding the net.

According to Rodgers, the players were yet to recover well from their injuries, and as such, had to be excused against Dean Smith’s men.

He went further stating that Fofana could be in contention to feature against Watford on Sunday.

“Just his calf was a little bit tight," Rodgers told the club website.

"We gave him to the last minute, but we then have to weigh up the risk and there was no need. He’ll be fine for the weekend.

“It’s just the accumulation of games after just coming back. He was playing once a week and then we started to increase it.

"Obviously, on the back of three games recently, where they were back to back, [Amartey] just felt that soreness in his recovery.

“There was no need to risk it. Dan [Amartey] comes in and did really well and Wesley will be okay for the weekend."

Rodgers also pointed that Leicester City are keen on ending the 2021-22 season on a high.

"We just didn’t want the season to go out with a whimper. It’s a strange feeling for me, having nothing really to play for,” he continued.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve felt that. Still, we want to put a marker down for next season. That was the message I said to the players beforehand.

"We want to finish this season as strong as we can and that momentum into pre-season and then make a strong start to the next season. For that, you’ve got to win games and you’ve got to work hard and tonight we were able to do that."