Rodgers relaxed over Maguire as Manchester United rumours swirl

The Foxes manager says that his club does not want or need to sell the England centre-back

Brendan Rodgers says he is "relaxed" over the future of defender Harry Maguire, who continues to be linked to .

defender Maguire was the subject of two rejected bids from United earlier this month, while their Premier League rivals are also reportedly interested.

Maguire, said to be valued in the region of £80 million ($99m) by the Foxes, started for Leicester in a pre-season win at Cambridge United on Tuesday, scoring their first goal with a header.

And although Maguire's future is still the subject of strong speculation, Rodgers claims not to be concerned about Leicester's prize asset.

"We're very relaxed," Rodgers told Sky Sports. "The clubs that have spoken to Leicester have not met any valuation that the club has put on him, so at this moment in time he's very much a Leicester player, and you can see where his concentration is, and it's very much here.

"I'm quite relaxed. It's all 'what if?' At this moment in time there's nothing there that is going to tempt the club at all. The club don't need to sell, the club don't want to sell.

"Harry is working with a group of fantastic players and is at a great club, and like I say times have changed in football, where at times with other clubs you would have had to sell a player, but it's not the case.

"He's a player that is training, working. What I would say is he's been the ultimate professional. It's actually been a joy to work with him, because I've been in this situation with a number of players, but his concentration is fully on Leicester.

"You see by his performance, and in training every day he's been absolutely first class."

But asked if Maguire wants to stay with the Foxes, Rodgers added: "That's not really for me to say."