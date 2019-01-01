Rodgers focused on Celtic amid Leicester links

Despite suggestions he is the subject of interest from the Foxes, the Hoops manager insists he is focused on the job at hand

Brendan Rodgers insists his focus remains on despite reports of interest from .

Leicester sacked Claude Puel on Sunday after a 4-1 home defeat to the previous day, with Rodgers already tipped as a potential replacement before the news was confirmed.

And reports subsequently emerged suggesting the Foxes would be prepared to wait until the end of the season to get the Celtic boss, who is the early odds-on favourite to land the job.

However, Rodgers, who has won seven major trophies in under three years with Celtic, was not willing to entertain speculation ahead of the 4-1 Scottish Premiership home win over on Sunday.

"My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic," Rodgers told BBC .

"I've been stood here for two-and-a-half years and I've been asked similar questions. My message is always very, very clear: I'm very concentrated on the game.

"We're in really good form and my concentration is fully on getting the three points [against Motherwell]."

Rodgers has previously managed in the with and , while he has also been linked to the job.

First-team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler are in temporary charge of Leicester as the club look for a new boss.