Rodgers fends off Arsenal rumours to focus on ‘exciting’ project at Leicester

The Foxes boss is among those said to be in contention to succeed Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium, but he has refused to be drawn on the speculation

Brendan Rodgers has sought to fend off speculation suggesting that he could be in the frame to succeed Unai Emery at , with the Leicester boss focused on an “exciting” project with the Foxes.

Having helped to guide his current employers into the Premier League’s top four, while previously spending time with Swansea and , Rodgers has seen his stock rise of late.

Questions were asked of his decision to link up with Leicester when leaving Scottish giants , but that call has been vindicated by a stunning return to prominence in English football.

So impressive has the 46-year-old been at the King Power Stadium that he is now being linked with more prominent posts outside of the East Midlands.

Arsenal find themselves in the market for a new manager after parting with Emery, and Rodgers has seen his claims to a potential role in north London talked up by many.

The Northern Irishman is, however, reluctant to be drawn into that debate, as he already has a job, and will leave it up to the Gunners to decide who they want their next manager to be.

Rodgers told reporters when asked about Emery’s sacking and his links to a role that is now up for grabs: “There’s disappointment whenever a coach loses his job. Unai has proved himself over a number of years. I have sympathy for him.

“It’s natural that there are links. If you are doing okay people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you’re not it doesn’t matter.

“There’s always a number of names. We’re at the beginning of something here. My relationship with the people here and the players is very strong. We think we are starting something exciting.

“Arsenal is a fantastic club. One of the greats in this country.

“If the people at Arsenal have moved Unai on, I’m sure they have an idea of who they want to bring in.”

Arsenal have placed Freddie Ljungberg in caretaker charge of first-team affairs for now, while Rodgers is readying his Leicester side for a home date with on Sunday.