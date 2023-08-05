Done deal! Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez completes £25m move from Brighton to Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Premier League side Brighton.

Sanchez completes move

Joins Chelsea in time for new season

Will add to goalkeeping options

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have signed Sanchez from Brighton in a bid to strengthen their goalkeeping department after seeing Edouard Mendy depart this summer. The stopper has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will aim to battle Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No. 1 spot at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit," co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart told the club's official website.

"Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio and his coaching team during the season ahead."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sanchez is the latest signing of what has been a busy summer for Chelsea. The goalkeeper already knows Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella from his time at Brighton, while he has worked with Kepa previously with the Spain national team.

WHAT'S NEXT? Sanchez will now join Chelsea and prepare for the start of the Premier League campaign. The Blues will kick off their season at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool on the opening weekend.