'My boy scored!' - Adorable live TV moment as Robbie Savage realises his son has hit first senior goal with Forest Green amid loan from Man Utd

Robbie Savage was elated as he realised his son Charlie had scored his first senior goal for Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the League One clash against Bristol Rovers, sparking a big celebration from the ex-Wales star, who said on BT Sport: "Yes! My boy's scored! My boy! Proud! Go on, my boy!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Midfielder Savage is on loan at Forest Green Rovers from Manchester United and despite getting the game's first goal, his side were beaten 3-1 by Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT? While Savage is on loan in English football's third tier, United will take on Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.