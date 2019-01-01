Rizespor forward Aminu Umar dreams of La Liga, Premier League moves

The Nigeria youth international has been impressive in the Turkish topflight this term and he hopes to continue his career in either Spain or England

Rizespor star Aminu Umar has revealed his desire to ply his trade in the English or Spanish LaLiga, describing the two as the best leagues in the world.

The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Rize outfit from Oslimanspor and has enjoyed a decent run of form in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Umar has notched five goals and three assists in 21 league appearances for Okan Buruk's side this season - a tally that makes him the third highest scoring Nigerian in the Turkish topflight after BB Erzurumspor's Emem Eduok [7 goals] and 's Henry Onyekuru [9 goals].

Since he departed the Professional Football League in the summer of 2013, the former Wikki Tourists attacker has played in the two top leagues in and is now aiming to improve his game in greener pastures.

"I'd love to play in LaLiga, for me it’s the best league in the world with the Premier League in ," Umar told Goal.

"I want to improve my game even more and I think I can learn a lot if I play in those two leagues. It will be hard to say no to play in the Spanish or Premier League."

During the first half of the 2018-19 season, Rizespor were stuck in the relegation zone but a turn around in the team's performances has earned them positive results that now moved them to 12th in the league table with four points off the drop.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawk are yet to lose any of their league games in 2019, maintaining an unbeaten run of five wins and a draw in their six league outings so far.

Meanwhile, Umar has credited the fans for their support and hopes his parent club Osmanlispor secure an immediate return to the Turkish Super Lig.

"The fans are amazing, I’m here to do a professional job for them, we deserve to stay in the Super Lig with the kind of football we are playing now," he added.

"We have good players and by God's grace, the results will come.

"I keep up with the results from Osmanli, I want them to do well, they are currently 2nd in the lig 1. I’d be hoping the team promotes straight back to the Super Lig."

The 23-year-old is tied as the fifth-best Nigerian player in Fifa 19 alongside Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, Levante's Moses Simon, Onyekuru with an overall rating of 76 but he has jokingly lamented his finishing grade in the world's biggest football video gaming platform.

"I do not compare myself to others, I like to play the game. I see that my speed is 90 but finishing is 65. They did not try," he concluded.