Rivers Angels' Bah and Jallow headline Gambia squad for Senegal friendly

The Scorpions have named the Nigeria-based players in the squad for the double-header against their Senegalese neighbours this week

Penda Bah and Isatou Jallow of Women's Premier League side Rivers Angels headline the Gambia women's team against in a two-legged international friendly.

The Scorpions, who were preparing their Wafu Zone A Women's Cup tournament that has now been put on hold till further notice, will be hoping to try their neighbours for size in their build-up.

The two countries will also use the friendlies ahead of their 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the Gambia facing Guinea Bissau, while Senegal take on Liberia in March 2020.

Bah and Jallow, who helped Rivers to a sixth Nigerian league title this summer, are the only players on the 20-woman squad named by head coach Mariama Sowe for the trip to Dakar who plays abroad.

Also in the squad are Adama Tamba, the record goalscorer for both club and country, along with Mbassy Darboe of Interior FC.

The Scorpions, who arrived in Senegal on Tuesday evening, are expected to face their Senegalese counterparts in the first leg at the Jules Francois Bocande Centre on Wednesday evening.



They will have the second leg encounter at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies on Saturday before returning home a day later.

FULL SQUAD

1. Mariama Ceesay Red Scorpions

2. Penda Bah Rivers Angels FC, Nigeria

3. Adama Tamba Red Scorpions

4. Awa Jawo Red Scorpions

5. Kumba Kuyateh Red Scorpions

6. Isatou Jallow Rivers Angels FC, Nigeria

7. Clarra Gomez Interior

8. Nenneh Jallow City Girls

9. Binta Colley Interior

10. Fatou Darboe Interior

11. Ola Buwaro Red Scorpions

12. Jabou Jobarteh Interior

13. Aminata Gaye Interior

14. Metta Sanneh Interior

15. Mbassey Darboe Interior

16. Amie Jarju Interior

17. Ruggy Joof GAF

18. Mam Drammeh Abuko United

19. Aminata A Darboe Interior

20. Haddy Wally Immigration

