River Plate vs Alianza Lima: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores concludes this week, with River Plate taking on Alianza Lima. River Plate have clinched a spot in the next round, while Alianza Lima have been eliminated from advancing.

The first meeting of these two teams resulted in a 1-0 win for River Plate, with Matias Suarez scoring the only goal of the match.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games River Plate vs Alianza Lima Date May 25, 2022 Times 5:50 pm ET, 2:50 pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS en Español fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position River Plate roster Goalkeepers Armani, Petroli, A. Diaz, Centuríon Defenders Rojas, Maidana, Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Pinola, Mammana, Pena, Gomez Midfielders Zuculini, Palavecino, Quintero, De La Cruz, Fernandez, Barco, Perez, Paradela, Ferreira, Simon, Pochettino Forwards Suarez, Alvarez, Londoño, Romero

With four wins already in the group stage, River Plate has already clinched a spot in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16. The team has yet to lose a match, with the only non-win being a 1-1 draw against Fortaleza.

Outside of the Copa Libertadores, River Plate are the defending champions of the Argentine Primera Division. It will look to defend that title when the new league season begins in June. The team lost in the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Liga Profesional to Tigre.

River Plate has won the Copa Libertadores four times, most recently in 2018.

Predicted River Plate starting XI: Mammana, Díaz, Martinez, Casco, Zuculini, De La Cruz, Palavecino, Fernandez, Barco, Alvarez; Centurión

Position Alianza Lima roster Goalkeepers Campos, Medina, Saravia, De la Cruz Defenders Vilchez, Portales, Ramos, Lagos, Rojas, Montoya, Gomez Midfielders Míguez, Lavandeira, Cornejo, Farfán, Cavero, Benavente, Concha, Fuentes, Ballon, Mora, Valenzuela, Mauricio Matzuda, Marcelo Matzuda, Velasquez, Goicochea, Borletti, Del Castillo Forwards Barcos, Aguirre, Pinto, M. Rodriguez, Benitez, Leiton, A. Rodriguez, Navea, Pineau, Zamalloa

Alianza Lima has struggled so far in this year’s Copa Libertadores, losing four of its five matches. Its best result was a draw against Colo-Colo, with Wilmer Aguirre scoring the team’s lone goal.

The team currently sits fourth in the Peruvian Primera Division Apertura, with 26 points through 13 matches. The team is on a seven-match winning streak, moving it high up in the standings after a mediocre start to the campaign.

Predicted Alianza Lima starting XI: Vílchez, Ramos, Portales Lavalle, Rojas, Benítez, Concha, Ballon, Lavandeira, Aguirre, Barcos; Campos

Last five results

River Plate results Alianza Lima results River Plate 4-0 Colo Colo (May 19) Dep. Municipal 0-3 Alianza Lima (May 22) River Plate 1-2 Tigre (May 11) Alianza Lima 0-2 Fortaleza (May 18) River Plate 2-1 Platense (May 8) Alianza Lima 2-0 Cesar Vallejo (May 14) Fortaleza 1-1 River Plate (May 5) U. San Martin 0-1 Alianza Lima (May 9) Sarmiento 0-7 River Plate (Apr 30) Alianza Lima 1-1 Colo Colo (Apr 26)

Head-to-head