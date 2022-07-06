River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores comes to a close on Wednesday, as River Plate and Velez Sarsfield meet in their second-leg clash.
This all-Argentine affair has the capacity to be one of the ties of the round, with the visitors having just shaded their first encounter last week to take the advantage
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
Games
|River Plate vs. Velez Sarsfield
Date
|July 6, 2022
Times
|8:30pm ET, 5:30 pm PT
Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
U.S. TV channel
Online stream
|beIN SPORTS En Español
Team news and rosters
Position
|River roster
|Goalkeepers
|Armani, Petroli, Centurion
|Defenders
|Rojas, Maidana, Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, Diaz, Casco, Pinola, Mammana, Gomez
|Midfielders
|Zuculini, Palavecino, Quintero, De La Cruz, Fernandez, Barco, Perez, Paradela, Aliendro, Simon, Pochettino
|Forwards
|Suarez, Alvarez, Beltran, Londono, Romero
If goals were flying thick and fast before the trip to face Velez, it has been a near-blank for River since, with two in their last two games - both coming in a 3-2 loss to Huracan over the weekend.
They return home now in the hope that they will be roared on to victory - but they do have some work to do to overturn that deficit.
Predicted River starting XI: Armani; Casco, Martinez, Diaz, Mammana; Perez; Palavecino, Paradela, Fernandez; Alvarez, Beltran
Position
|Velez roster
|Goalkeepers
|Borgogno, Burian, Hoyos
|Defenders
|Godin, Insua, De los Santos, Giannetti, Guidara, Brizuela, Jara, Gomez, D. Fernandez
|Midfielders
|Ortega, Florentin, Diaz, Orellano, Mulet, Perrone, J. Fernandez, Sonora, Caseres, Garayalde
Forwards
|Janson, Pratto, Lobato, Seoane, Osorio, Prestianni
Back to victorious ways with the scalp of River in continental football last week, Velez backed up their big home win with a narrow loss to Tucuman over the weekend.
That leaves them needing to rediscover their momentum again - and with a trip to one of the giants looming, they'll know that not being at their best could prove dangerous to their chances.
Predicted Velez starting XI: Hoyos; Jara, De los Santos, Gomez, Ortega; Orellano, Garayalde, Perrone, Janson; Pratto, Castro
Last five results
|River results
|Velez results
|Huracan 3-2 River (Jul 3)
|Velez 0-1 Tucuman (Jul 2)
|Velez 1-0 River (Jun 29)
|Velez 1-0 River (Jun 29)
|River 2-1 Lanus (Jun 25)
|Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Velez (Jun 25)
|Union Santa Fe 1-5 River (Jun 19)
|Velez 2-0 Rosario (Jun 20)
|Colon 1-0 River (Jun 15)
|Racing Club 2-0 Velez (Jun 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|6/29/2022
|Velez 1-0 River
|8/14/2021
|River 2-0 Velez
|9/22/2019
|River 1-2 Velez
|2/3/2019
|Velez 1-2 River
|2/24/2018
|Velez 1-0 River