River Plate vs Velez Sarsfield: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The visitors are on top after edging a close-fought first leg on home soil last month

The Round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores comes to a close on Wednesday, as River Plate and Velez Sarsfield meet in their second-leg clash.

This all-Argentine affair has the capacity to be one of the ties of the round, with the visitors having just shaded their first encounter last week to take the advantage

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position River roster Goalkeepers Armani, Petroli, Centurion Defenders Rojas, Maidana, Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, Diaz, Casco, Pinola, Mammana, Gomez Midfielders Zuculini, Palavecino, Quintero, De La Cruz, Fernandez, Barco, Perez, Paradela, Aliendro, Simon, Pochettino Forwards Suarez, Alvarez, Beltran, Londono, Romero

If goals were flying thick and fast before the trip to face Velez, it has been a near-blank for River since, with two in their last two games - both coming in a 3-2 loss to Huracan over the weekend.

They return home now in the hope that they will be roared on to victory - but they do have some work to do to overturn that deficit.

Predicted River starting XI: Armani; Casco, Martinez, Diaz, Mammana; Perez; Palavecino, Paradela, Fernandez; Alvarez, Beltran

Position Velez roster Goalkeepers Borgogno, Burian, Hoyos Defenders Godin, Insua, De los Santos, Giannetti, Guidara, Brizuela, Jara, Gomez, D. Fernandez Midfielders Ortega, Florentin, Diaz, Orellano, Mulet, Perrone, J. Fernandez, Sonora, Caseres, Garayalde Forwards Janson, Pratto, Lobato, Seoane, Osorio, Prestianni

Back to victorious ways with the scalp of River in continental football last week, Velez backed up their big home win with a narrow loss to Tucuman over the weekend.

That leaves them needing to rediscover their momentum again - and with a trip to one of the giants looming, they'll know that not being at their best could prove dangerous to their chances.

Predicted Velez starting XI: Hoyos; Jara, De los Santos, Gomez, Ortega; Orellano, Garayalde, Perrone, Janson; Pratto, Castro

Last five results

River results Velez results Huracan 3-2 River (Jul 3) Velez 0-1 Tucuman (Jul 2) Velez 1-0 River (Jun 29) Velez 1-0 River (Jun 29) River 2-1 Lanus (Jun 25) Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Velez (Jun 25) Union Santa Fe 1-5 River (Jun 19) Velez 2-0 Rosario (Jun 20) Colon 1-0 River (Jun 15) Racing Club 2-0 Velez (Jun 16)

Head-to-head