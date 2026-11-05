Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Conference League
team-logoRiga FC
Skonto Stadium
team-logoJablonec
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Riga FC vs Jablonec
Riga FC
Jablonec
Conference League

Riga FC face FK Jablonec in the Conference League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via livestream today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster for full access, then enjoy the match!

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Skonto Stadium

Riga FC and FK Jablonec kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Riga FC vs FK Jablonec live today: TV and live stream

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Riga FC and FK Jablonec?

Unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, Riga FC have recorded two wins and three draws. The Latvian side most recently drew 0-0 with Ogre United in the Latvian Virsliga, having previously won 5-2 away at Grobina. In the Conference League, Riga FC drew 1-1 with both Pafos FC and Qairat Almaty. Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded three.

FK Jablonec have won just once in their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Most recently, they suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Slavia Prague in the Czech league. In the Conference League, Jablonec failed to score against Brighton and lost 3-2 to SC Freiburg. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded twelve.

RIG

RIG - Form

KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
PAF
D1-1
GRO
W2-5
OUN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
JAB

JAB - Form

SCF
L3-2
VPL
L2-3
BHA
D0-0
HRA
W1-2
SLP
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Line-ups

Riga FC vs Jablonec lineups

4-3-3
Riga FC crest
Riga FC
RIG
Formation
Jablonec crest
Jablonec
JAB
3-5-2
K. PiricK. PiricM. TonisevsM. TonisevsB. MusahB. Musahteam-logoK. WassomR. JurkovskisR. JurkovskisI. SiqueiraI. SiqueiraA. AnkrahA. AnkrahS. Oulad M'HandS. Oulad M'HandR. AouaniR. AouaniR. RamiresR. RamiresM. DiopM. DiopK. MihelakK. MihelakM. CedidlaM. CedidlaJ. SlamaJ. SlamaD. PavlovicD. PavlovicV. TchanturishviliV. TchanturishviliD. HollyD. HollyS. NebylaS. NebylaM. PolidarM. PolidarR. SedlacekR. SedlacekA. RusekA. RusekS. AlioumS. Alioum
Jablonec crest
Jablonec
JAB
4-3-3
Riga FC

Starting XI

Jablonec

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Gula
  • L. Kozel

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Form

RIG

RIG - Form

KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
PAF
D1-1
GRO
W2-5
OUN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
JAB

JAB - Form

SCF
L3-2
VPL
L2-3
BHA
D0-0
HRA
W1-2
SLP
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Head-to-head record

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321051+47
W
D
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
320193+66
W
W
L
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
320132+16
L
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
31116604
W
D
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31114404
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
ThunThunTHU
31023303
W
L
L
20
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
310234-13
L
W
L
21
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
310236-33
W
L
L
22
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
23
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
24
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
25
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
26
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302137-42
D
L
D
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301226-41
L
L
D
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301228-61
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
300327-50
L
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google