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Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Skonto Stadium

Riga FC and FK Jablonec kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Riga FC vs FK Jablonec live today: TV and live stream

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Riga FC and FK Jablonec?

Unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, Riga FC have recorded two wins and three draws. The Latvian side most recently drew 0-0 with Ogre United in the Latvian Virsliga, having previously won 5-2 away at Grobina. In the Conference League, Riga FC drew 1-1 with both Pafos FC and Qairat Almaty. Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded three.

FK Jablonec have won just once in their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Most recently, they suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Slavia Prague in the Czech league. In the Conference League, Jablonec failed to score against Brighton and lost 3-2 to SC Freiburg. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded twelve.

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Line-ups

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Form

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: Head-to-head record

Riga FC vs FK Jablonec: The tables