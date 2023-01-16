Richarlison explains Martinelli handshake snub & why he clashed with Ramsdale at the end of Spurs’ derby defeat to Arsenal

Richarlison has explained why he snubbed a handshake from Gabriel Martinelli and clashed with Aaron Ramsdale in the north London derby.

WHAT HAPPENED? Emotions always run high when Tottenham and Arsenal lock horns, with their latest encounter proving to be no different as the Gunners ran out 2-0 winners at the home of their fiercest rivals. Brazilian forward Richarlison only saw 19 minutes off the bench in that contest, but that was still enough time for him to ruffle a few feathers and to butt heads with his international team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: Richarlison told reporters of refusing to interact with Arsenal’s South American winger at the final whistle: “I’d like to apologise to Martinelli, I told him he was diving a lot, so I didn’t shake his hand. Also with [Gabriel] Magalhaes I told him they were stopping play all the time, I just said, ‘let’s play’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison was also involved in the unfortunate incident that saw Gunners goalkeeper Ramsdale kicked by an angry home supporter, with the Spurs forward exchanging angry words with the England international as he went to collect a water bottle from close to the advertising hoardings. Richarlison added on that clash: “What I really didn’t like was their goalkeeper. He was celebrating in front of our fans, that’s a disrespect to our fans. He should have celebrated with their fans.”

WHAT NEXT? Defeat for Tottenham, who have registered just one win in their last four Premier League fixtures, has left Antonio Conte’s side fifth in the table – five points adrift of the Champions League spots and 14 behind leaders Arsenal.