'Trust me, we're gonna be good' - Rice insists England played well against Italy despite losing again

Declan Rice insists England's form in front of goal is nothing to be concerned about as the Three Lions drew blank once again against Italy.

England lost 1-0 to Italy

Haven't scored from open play for 450 minutes

Just one game remains before World Cup in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? England suffered another defeat in the Nations League, this time at the hands of Italy as they lost 1-0 at the San Siro. Despite a below par performance, midfielder Rice insists the Three Lions will have no issues when it comes to the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I thought we controlled the game, passed the ball round well especially in the first half and got into some good areas," the midfielder told Channel 4.

"It is not that we’re not creating chances because so many times tonight we got into the opposition penalty box, even myself at the end there I could be adding goals having a shot instead of laying one off. But I see it in training there are goals for fun, trust me we’re gonna be good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England have not scored a goal from open play for over 450 minutes, with their last strike coming against Ivory Coast in March. Despite Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling being on the pitch the Three Lions looked toothless in front of goal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gareth Southgate has just one game left with his squad before the World Cup. The group will be together for only one week before the tournament kicks off, giving Southgate very little time to tinker with his tactics.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? England face Germany on September 26, and the players will then return to club duty where they'll hope they can impress Southgate and make his final squad for the World Cup.