'Reyna is really upset' - Dortmund boss Rose pessimistic about USMNT star's fresh injury

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose gave a pessimistic update on Giovanni Reyna after the United States national team star's fresh injury blow, admitting he's "really upset".

Reyna was handed his first start for BVB since August against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday, having missed the majority of the 2021-22 campaign due to a serious hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old looked lively in the first 30 minutes, but hobbled off in tears after going down while the hosts celebrated Marco Reus' opening goal.

What's been said?

Rose says Dortmund will be on hand to aid Reyna in his recovery to the best of their ability, but he was not optimistic about a swift recovery for the teenage midfielder.

"Gio is really upset, you can see that in the pictures," the coach told reporters after his team's 6-0 victory.

"We'll get the boy back and we'll give him all the support because we need him because he's an excellent athlete."

Rose added on the cruel nature of Reyna's latest injury to DAZN: "He's just gotten back from an injury, was in a really good mood, everyone was happy that he was back.

"It was important to have him on the pitch with his quality."

How long could Reyna be out?

Dortmund have not yet given a firm timeframe on Reyna's recovery, but Rose's assessment suggests that he will be a major doubt for the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie against Rangers on Thursday.

The United States international, who has scored twice in just five Bundesliga appearances for BVB so far this season, could also be missing when BVB travel to Augsburg three days later.

Supporters will hope that Reyna can return sooner rather than later to aid Dortmund's title push as they now sit just six points behind leaders Bayern Munich with 13 games remaining.

