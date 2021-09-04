Raphael Wicky, who worked with a hot prospect in the United States youth ranks, sees "star potential" in a Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Gio Reyna boasts the potential that will allow him to "play for one of the best five teams in the world", says the Borussia Dortmund midfielder's former coach.

At just 18 years of age, the hottest of prospects is already an established performer in the Bundesliga and a senior United States international with nine caps to his name.

The sky would appear to be the limit for Reyna as his stock continues to soar and Raphael Wicky, who worked with the youngster in the U.S. U17 ranks, believes a big-money transfer could be on the cards at some stage.

What has been said?

Wicky, who spent time in Germany during his playing days and is now coach of MLS side the Chicago Fire, has told Sport Bild: "Gio Reyna has star potential.

"Even as his coach with the U17s, I was blown away by his unbelievable game intelligence and technical abilities, combined with his superb physical conditioning.

"He struck gold with his transfer to Germany. Training at BVB, he's improved his game against the ball and defensive game. He fights for the good of the team and has internalised a winning mentality.

"If Gio continues to develop like this, he can go up another level and play for one of the best five teams in the world, including Bayern Munich."

Could Reyna leave Dortmund?

The talented teenager will not be going anywhere any time soon as he signed a long-term contract with Dortmund in November 2020.

That deal is due to take him through to 2025 and he is feeling settled in his current surroundings.

Reyna has taken in 69 appearances for BVB, scoring 10 goals across those outings.

He is the kind of player that Bayern and several other European heavyweights will have on their radar, but he will not be easy - or cheap - to pry from Signal Iduna Park.

