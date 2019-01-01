Reus substituted as Dortmund exit DFB-Pokal with Werder Bremen loss

Werder Bremen captain Max Kruse scored the decisive penalty to book a place in the last eight

Borussia Dortmund have been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal, the Bundesliga leaders losing a penalty shoot-out to Werder Bremen following a thrilling 3-3 draw in which Marco Reus was substituted with a suspected injury.

Reus' free-kick shortly before half-time ensured Dortmund went into the break in Tuesday's last-16 tie level after Milot Rashica gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead at Signal Iduna Park.

The Dortmund captain was substituted at the break, with Paco Alcacer replacing him, but there were no further goals and the tie went to extra-time.

Christian Pulisic put Dortmund ahead in a frantic additional 30 minutes that saw 40-year-old Claudio Pizarro level before Achraf Hakimi made it 3-2 with a goal Werder felt should have been disallowed for a handball in the build-up.

Florian Kohfeldt's side battled back, though, and they sent the game to penalties after Dortmund's debutant goalkeeper Eric Oelschlagel made a poor attempt to keep out Martin Harnik's header in the 119th minute.

Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka dived to his left to deny both Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp from Dortmund's first two efforts, with captain Max Kruse stepping up to beat Oelschlagel and secure a 4-2 shoot-out success and a quarter-final berth.

Dortmund, though, may be more concerned about Reus' fitness ahead of a Champions League clash with Premier League side Tottenham on February 13.

Lucien Favre's side are also currently atop the Bundesliga, leading by seven points ahead of Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elsewhere in Tuesday's DFB-Pokal ties, Bayer Leverkusen came back down to earth with a bump after their weekend win in the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich by crashing out at second-tier side Heidenheim, who came from behind to win 2-1.

Berkay Ozcan's goal was enough to earn Hamburg a 1-0 win at home to Nurnberg and Paderborn bounced back from falling behind to win 3-1 away to Duisburg to seal their place in the quarter-finals.