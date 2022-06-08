Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors head across the Irish Sea for their next summer assignment after missing out on a place at the 2022 World Cup

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Wednesday, with Republic of Ireland and Ukraine meeting in a Group B1 contest.

This is the first time that these two sides have met.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Ireland roster Goalkeepers Kelleher, Travers, Talbot Defenders McClean, Coleman, Duffy, Christie, Egan, Stevens, O'Shea, Manning, Collins, Lenihan Midfielders Hendrick, Hourihane, Browne, Cullen, Knight, Molumby Forwards Robinson, Parrott, Hogan, Ogbene, Keane, Obafemi, Ebosele, Hamilton

The Republic of Ireland currently sits last in the Group B1 standings, though that is a little misleading, as Ukraine and Scotland’s first match was postponed, meaning the only match played in this group has been Ireland’s loss to Armenia.

In that match, Ireland lost 1-0, with Armenia’s Eduard Spertsyan scoring the lone goal of the match. Despite holding the ball for 68% of the match and taking 13 shots, Ireland just couldn’t find the back of the net.

That loss was the first for the team since September, when it lost 2-1 to Portugal. It had enjoyed an eight-match undefeated streak before the Armenia game.

Predicted Ireland starting XI: Egan, Duffy, Collins, Stevens, Cullen, Hendrick, Coleman, Parrott, Robinson, Ogbene; Kelleher

Position Ukraine roster Goalkeepers Pyatov, Bushchan, Lunin, Riznyk Defenders Matviyenko, Karavayev, Sobol, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Kacharaba, Bondar, Popov, Syrota Midfielders Yarmolenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi, Tsyhankov, Shaparenko, Zubkov, Mudryk, Pikhalyonok, Ihnatenko Forwards Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Sikan

Ukraine is playing its first match of the Nations League, as its first game against Scotland was pushed back because Ukraine had a World Cup qualifier to play.

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on June 1 to move into a match with Wales, with the winner earning the final UEFA spot in the World Cup. An own goal from Andriy Yarmolenko ended the team’s chance of making it to the world’s biggest stage, but it was stil a successful run for a team whose training process has been disrupted by the conflict involving Russia.

That loss was the first for Ukraine since last July, when it suffered a 4-0 defeat against England in the Euro quarter-finals.

Predicted Ukraine starting XI: Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavayev, Stepanenko, Tsygankov, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk; Bushchan

Last five results