Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Wednesday, with Republic of Ireland and Ukraine meeting in a Group B1 contest.
Watch Ireland vs Ukraine on fuboTV (Get Access Now)
This is the first time that these two sides have met.
Editors' Picks
- First Haaland, now Lewandowski? The Bundesliga's talent drain
- Manchester City season review: Final-day title triumph soothes more Champions League pain
- Barcelona season review: Pedri offers hope after Messi heartbreak
- Tom Bischof: Germany's 'new Gotze' who Nagelsmann is desperate for Bayern Munich to sign
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Game
|Ireland vs Ukraine
|Date
|June 8, 2022
|Time
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (Get Access Now)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Soccer Plus
|fubo TV (Get Access Now)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Ireland roster
|Goalkeepers
|Kelleher, Travers, Talbot
|Defenders
|McClean, Coleman, Duffy, Christie, Egan, Stevens, O'Shea, Manning, Collins, Lenihan
|Midfielders
|Hendrick, Hourihane, Browne, Cullen, Knight, Molumby
Forwards
|Robinson, Parrott, Hogan, Ogbene, Keane, Obafemi, Ebosele, Hamilton
The Republic of Ireland currently sits last in the Group B1 standings, though that is a little misleading, as Ukraine and Scotland’s first match was postponed, meaning the only match played in this group has been Ireland’s loss to Armenia.
In that match, Ireland lost 1-0, with Armenia’s Eduard Spertsyan scoring the lone goal of the match. Despite holding the ball for 68% of the match and taking 13 shots, Ireland just couldn’t find the back of the net.
That loss was the first for the team since September, when it lost 2-1 to Portugal. It had enjoyed an eight-match undefeated streak before the Armenia game.
Predicted Ireland starting XI: Egan, Duffy, Collins, Stevens, Cullen, Hendrick, Coleman, Parrott, Robinson, Ogbene; Kelleher
|Position
|Ukraine roster
|Goalkeepers
|Pyatov, Bushchan, Lunin, Riznyk
|Defenders
|Matviyenko, Karavayev, Sobol, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Kacharaba, Bondar, Popov, Syrota
|Midfielders
|Yarmolenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi, Tsyhankov, Shaparenko, Zubkov, Mudryk, Pikhalyonok, Ihnatenko
|Forwards
|Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Sikan
Ukraine is playing its first match of the Nations League, as its first game against Scotland was pushed back because Ukraine had a World Cup qualifier to play.
Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on June 1 to move into a match with Wales, with the winner earning the final UEFA spot in the World Cup. An own goal from Andriy Yarmolenko ended the team’s chance of making it to the world’s biggest stage, but it was stil a successful run for a team whose training process has been disrupted by the conflict involving Russia.
That loss was the first for Ukraine since last July, when it suffered a 4-0 defeat against England in the Euro quarter-finals.
Predicted Ukraine starting XI: Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Karavayev, Stepanenko, Tsygankov, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk; Bushchan
Last five results
|Ireland results
|Ukraine results
|Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (Jun 4)
|Wales 1-0 Ukraine (Jun 5)
|Republic of Ireland 1-0 Lithuania (Mar 29)
|Scotland 1-3 Ukraine (Jun 1)
|Republic of Ireland 2-2 Belgium (Mar 26)
|Rijeka 1-1 Ukraine (May 18)
|Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland (Nov 14 2021)
|Empoli 1-3 Ukraine (May 17)
|Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal (Nov 11 2021)
|Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Ukraine (May 11)