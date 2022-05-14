Rennes vs Marseille: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Marseille can move a step closer to locking up second place in Ligue 1 when they make the trip to face top-four chasers Rennes this weekend.
The visitors can cement a finish behind PSG with a big result - but their hosts need three points to stay in the Champions League hunt.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Rennes vs Marseille
|Date
|May 14, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS 7
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Rennes roster
|Goalkeepers
|Salin, Gomis, Bonet, Alemdar, Damergy
|Defenders
|Truffert, Bade, Aguerd, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traore, Belocian
|Midfielders
|Santamaria, Sulemana, Bourigeaud, Diouf, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin, Doue
Forwards
|Terrier, Guirassy, Doku, Tchaouna, Laborde, Tel
On the back of a midweek loss to Nantes, Rennes have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Champions League football - but the door is not fully closed yet.
With only two games left, however, they cannot afford any more slip-ups, and will need to ensure a maximum six-point haul to give themselves a fighting chance.
Predicted Rennes starting XI: Gomis; Traore, Omari, Santamaria, Truffert; Majer, Martin, Tait; Bourigeaud, Laborde, Terrier.
|Position
|Marseille roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ngapandouentnbu, Gonzelez, Mandanda, Nazaretian, Vanni
|Defenders
|Saliba, Kamara, Balerdi, Peres, Caleta-Car, Kolasinac, Lirola, Caprice
|Midfielders
|Guendouzi, Harit, Gerson, Payet, Lopez, Under, Rongier, Gueye, Souare, Bertelli, Targhaline, Sciortino, Nadir
|Forwards
|Milik, Henrique, Dieng, Bakambu, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani
After a disappointing end to events in Europe earlier this month, Marseille can console themselves with the fact they are almost certain to be in the Champions League next term.
But a strong finish to the campaign is a minimum for Jorge Sampaoli and he will be urging his players not to misfire ahead of the final hurdles.
Predicted Marseille starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gerson; Under, Dieng, Payet.
Last five results
|Rennes results
|Marseille results
|Nantes 2-1 Rennes (May 11)
|Lorient 0-3 Marseille (May 8)
|Rennes 2-0 ASSE (Apr 30)
|Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (May 5)
|Rennes 5-0 Lorient (Apr 24)
|Marseille 0-3 Lyon (May 1)
|Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20)
|Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille (Apr 28)
|Rennes 2-3 Monaco (Apr 15)
|Reims 0-1 Marseille (Apr 24)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/19/2021
|Marseille 2-0 Rennes
|3/10/2021
|Marseille 1-0 Rennes
|12/16/2020
|Rennes 2-1 Marseille
|1/10/2020
|Rennes 0-1 Marseille
|9/29/2019
|Marseille 1-1 Rennes