Rennes vs Marseille: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Andrew Steel
The visitors can cement a finish behind PSG with a big result - but their hosts need three points to stay in the Champions League hunt

Marseille can move a step closer to locking up second place in Ligue 1 when they make the trip to face top-four chasers Rennes this weekend.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Rennes vs Marseille
Date May 14, 2022
Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
Team news & rosters

PositionRennes roster
Goalkeepers Salin, Gomis, Bonet, Alemdar, Damergy
Defenders Truffert, Bade, Aguerd, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traore, Belocian
Midfielders Santamaria, Sulemana, Bourigeaud, Diouf, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin, Doue

Forwards

Terrier, Guirassy, Doku, Tchaouna, Laborde, Tel

On the back of a midweek loss to Nantes, Rennes have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Champions League football - but the door is not fully closed yet.

With only two games left, however, they cannot afford any more slip-ups, and will need to ensure a maximum six-point haul to give themselves a fighting chance.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Gomis; Traore, Omari, Santamaria, Truffert; Majer, Martin, Tait; Bourigeaud, Laborde, Terrier.

PositionMarseille roster
Goalkeepers Ngapandouentnbu, Gonzelez, Mandanda, Nazaretian, Vanni
Defenders Saliba, Kamara, Balerdi, Peres, Caleta-Car, Kolasinac, Lirola, Caprice
Midfielders Guendouzi, Harit, Gerson, Payet, Lopez, Under, Rongier, Gueye, Souare, Bertelli, Targhaline, Sciortino, Nadir
Forwards Milik, Henrique, Dieng, Bakambu, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir, Benyahia-Tani

After a disappointing end to events in Europe earlier this month, Marseille can console themselves with the fact they are almost certain to be in the Champions League next term.

But a strong finish to the campaign is a minimum for Jorge Sampaoli and he will be urging his players not to misfire ahead of the final hurdles.

Predicted Marseille starting XI: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gerson; Under, Dieng, Payet.

Last five results

Rennes resultsMarseille results
Nantes 2-1 Rennes (May 11)Lorient 0-3 Marseille (May 8)
Rennes 2-0 ASSE (Apr 30)Marseille 0-0 Feyenoord (May 5)
Rennes 5-0 Lorient (Apr 24)Marseille 0-3 Lyon (May 1)
Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20)Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille (Apr 28)
Rennes 2-3 Monaco (Apr 15)Reims 0-1 Marseille (Apr 24)

Head-to-head

DateResult
9/19/2021Marseille 2-0 Rennes
3/10/2021Marseille 1-0 Rennes
12/16/2020Rennes 2-1 Marseille
1/10/2020Rennes 0-1 Marseille
9/29/2019Marseille 1-1 Rennes