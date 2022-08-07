Rennes vs Lorient: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Europa League qualifiers play host to last season's relegation battlers - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend as Europe-bound Rennes welcome Lorient in an opening weekend encounter between the duo at Roazhon Park. The hosts are preparing for another campaign which they hope will be rich with continental reward this term.

Assured of Europa League football with last season's fourth-place finish, they are looking to build on and push for even greater domestic glory this campaign - but their visitors will be determined to get off on the best foot possible after just surviving the battle to avoid the drop into Ligue 2 last term.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Rennes vs Lorient Date August 7, 2022 Times 11:05am ET, 8:05am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Rennes roster Goalkeepers Salin, Gomis, Mandanda, Alemdar, Damergy Defenders Truffert, Badé, Theate, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, Rodon Midfielders Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Gboho Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Sulemana, Doku, Tchaouna, Abline, Laborde

European football once more this term, and some studious dealings in the transfer market - the future is looking bright for Rennes as they seek to be the next side to break Paris Saint-Germain's typically established hold on the Ligue 1 crown.

They'll favour a deep run in the Europa League this term too, while Bruno Génésio will hope to follow up his UNFP Manager of the Year gong with an improved finish on the domestic front too. Could they truly crack the top three this year?

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Mandanda; Traore, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Santamaria, Tait; Bourigeaud, Majer, Terrier; Laborde.

Position Lorient roster Goalkeepers Dreyer, Bartouche, Nardi, Mvogo Defenders Silva, Mouyokolo, Laporte, Pétrot, Loric, Le Goff, Ponceau, Kalulu, Talbi, Yongwa Midfielders Abergel, Innocent, Le Fée, Boisgard, Lemoine, Monconduit Forwards Diarra, Koné, Moffi, Soumano, Laurienté, Bourlès, Ouattara, Bozok, Grbić, Ismaheel

Ultimately evading the bottom three by four points when all was said and done, last season was still likely too close for comfort for Lorient and their supporters, and they will have their eyes on ensuring they are well clear of any dogfight this term.

With the Qatar 2022 World Cup to arrive mid-season, new boss Régis Le Bris will be determined to leave his mark on the club and bank as many points as they can early doors, before the biggest tournament in the world reshuffles momentum among the pack.

Predicted Lorient starting XI: Mvogo; Igor, Laporte, Morel, Le Goff; Le Fee, Monconduit, Abergel; Loriente, Moffi, Ouattara.

Last five results

Rennes results Lorient results Rennes 1-2 Aston Villa (Jul 30) Lorient 1-1 Ajaccio (Jul 30) Nantes 0-1 Rennes (Jul 27) Lorient 2-1 Châteauroux (Jul 27) Augsburg 2-3 Rennes (Jul 23) Nantes 2-0 Lorient (Jul 23) Caen 1-2 Rennes (Jul 20) Brest 1-0 Lorient (Jul 16) Freiburg 1-0 Rennes (Jul 16) Lorient 1-0 Concarneau (Jul 9)

Head-to-head