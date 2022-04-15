Rennes vs AS Monaco: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

AS Monaco is set to take on Rennes on Friday in a Ligue 1 match. Rennes are currently third in the league table, while Monaco are in sixth.

These teams last met in December, with Monaco winning 2-1. Rennes got on the board first with a goal from Martin Terrier, but Wissam Ben Yedder equalized the match in the 35th minute with a penalty kick, while Kevin Volland put his side up in the second half.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Rennes roster Goalkeepers Salin, Gomis, Bonet, Alemdar, Damergy Defenders Truffert, Bade, Aguerd, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traore, Belocian Midfielders Santamaria, Sulemana, Bourigeaud, Diouf, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin, Doue Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Doku, Tchaouna, Laborde, Tel

Rennes were just knocked out of the Europa Conference League, losing to Leicester City by a 3-2 aggregate score in the Round of 16.

Les Rennais have a chance to move up to second in Ligue 1 if they can string together some wins down the stretch, which would be the team’s best finish ever in France. The team’s previous best was third in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

Rennes are coming off of a 3-2 win over Reims, with Benjamin Bourigeaud scoring a pair of goals, while Martin Terrier added another.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Truffert, Aguerd, Omari, Traore, Santamaria, Martin, Terrier, Majer, Bourigeaud, Laborde; Alemdar.

Position Monaco roster Goalkeepers Majecki, Nubel, Mannone Defenders Vanderson, Maripan, Ribeiro, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Sidibe, Aguilar, Matsima Midfielders Fabregas, Martins, Matazo, Diop, Tchouameni, Golovin, Lucas, Fofana, Lemarechal, Akliouche Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Jakobs, Diatta, Volland, Ayiah

Phiippe Clement’s men recently saw their run in the Europa League end at the hands of Braga, falling 3-1 in the aggregate in the Round of 16. The team is currently one spot out of qualifying for European competition next season. It would be the third time in four seasons that the team failed to make it to one of the UEFA competitions, a huge change from the five-year run of Champions League appearances last decade.

Monaco are on a three-match win streak in Ligue 1, including Sunday’s 2-1 win over Troyes that saw Caio Henrique Oliveira Silva and Kevin Volland both score a goal. During this stretch, Monaco a 3-0 win over Ligue 1 leader PSG.

Wissam Ben Yedder leads Monaco with 18 goals this season.

Predicted Monaco starting XI: Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique, Vanderson, Tchouaméni, Fofana, Golovin, Ben Yedder, Boadu; Nübel.

Last five results

Rennes results Monaco results Reims 2-3 Rennes (Apr 9) Monaco 2-1 Troyes (Apr 10) Nice 1-1 Rennes (Apr 2) Metz 1-3 Monaco (Apr 3) Rennes 6-1 Metz (Mar 20) Monaco 3-0 PSG (Mar 20) Rennes 2-1 Leicester (Mar 17) Monaco 1-1 Braga (Mar 17) Lyon 2-4 Rennes (Mar 13) Strasbourg 1-0 Monaco (Mar 13)

Head-to-head