‘Rename it Manchester City Cup’ – Twitter buzzing as Mahrez & co beat Tottenham Hotspur to Carabao Cup
Football fans have flooded social media to salute Manchester City after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to lift the Carabao Cup.
Pep Guardiola's men dominated throughout, however; it was Aymeric Laporte’s 82nd-minute effort that separated the teams at Wembley.
That triumph is a record-equalling eighth EFL Cup win for the Citizens and their fourth consecutive season lifting the diadem.
As expected, fans went on Twitter to praise City on their latest achievement, with some suggesting that the tournament should be named after the Etihad Stadium giants.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆🔥🔥🔥🔥 FOUR in a row.— PHemmy Germann (@oluwafemigerman) April 25, 2021
Manchester City baby!!!! 💙#MCITOT
Manchester City 👌— Hamdalla_Sanni (@sanni_abdallah) April 25, 2021
CHAMPIONS baby, and Im so happy to see the fans are allowed back into the stadiums 💙💙💙 Blue Moon #Manchester #ManCity #ManchesterCity pic.twitter.com/7MHnbK2HAA— iMadOfficial (@TheRealMadnessJ) April 25, 2021
Well done Manchester City for winning #CarabaoCupFinal ❤️🙌👌👏🤞💪— Travel Africa 🇿🇦🇲🇿🇸🇩 (@nkululekoduma_) April 25, 2021
FULL-TIME— Tayo Salaam (@CTV_TayoS) April 25, 2021
Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham
The Citizens are Champs of the Carabao Cup for the 4th time in a row while Tottenham's trophy drought continues.
Manchester City have won the Manchester City cup 👏🏻👏🏻— Simon Powell (@sipcfc79) April 25, 2021
MANCHESTER CITY 💙— B (@BuangMak) April 25, 2021
Congratulations to Manchester City on their latest purchase.— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) April 25, 2021
It’s a Manchester city year.— Akamé (@_Moyabads) April 25, 2021
The Champion of Carabao Cup 2021— ぺっぷの息子 (@Love_CITYzens) April 25, 2021
🏆 Manchester City 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tiMVUUmhlJ
Manchester City wining trophies every year is inevitable now. We are truly now GARGANTUAN. #CITY #CarabaoCupFinal— Coudjo 🇹🇬 (@cou_djo) April 25, 2021
Congratulations Manchester City for winning the Carabao Cup for the 4th consecutive and eight in total! #CarabaoCupFinal— Justo (@Langat_036) April 25, 2021
Manchester City makes me so happy. No one has ever made me feel this way man...😭😭💙— K. Quashie (@Wi77ow) April 25, 2021
Manchester City is Pep's longest stay at a club yes?— ＥＮＬＩＧＨＴＥＮＥＤ ＬＯＮＥＲ (@IniqueVirus) April 25, 2021
Manchester City Football Club 💙💙💙💙— Dave Brocklehurst (@DaveBrock1979) April 25, 2021
Need to rename the carabao cup into the Manchester City trophy.— ICHARDR (@ICHARDR_) April 25, 2021
Manchester City winning the league cup 6 times in 8 years shows their squad depth. You can't deny the money they've spent to reach this level— Demigod (@ORlSHA) April 25, 2021
MANCHESTER CITY WIN THE CUP 🏆— Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) April 25, 2021
Another trophy for Pep Guardiola 😎#CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/cqWbafVMIF
In terms of being at an age I can appreciate it, this Manchester City team might be the best I have ever seen.— Jack 'Pie' McDermott (@the_pieface) April 25, 2021
Was that a cup final or a Manchester City training session? 😭— DanielWhite (@TheRealDanielW3) April 25, 2021
Manchester City's triumph has propelled Pep Guardiola to join the illustrious group of managers like Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson & Jose Mourinho that have won the Carabao Cup on 4 occasions. #MCITOT #CarabaoCupFinal— Baojis_media (@ojobabatundeiso) April 25, 2021
#CarabaoCupFinal winners 2021! 🏆💙#WinAsOne #EFL #FIFA21— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 25, 2021
⚽️ @EASPORTSFIFA
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/4vTZMjgW51
All banter aside, Manchester City are a unbelievablely good team 👏🏾👍🏾— Matthew Letford (@MLetford10) April 25, 2021
Well done Manchester City.— mark (@_THFC_Fan) April 25, 2021
You were better than us. #MCITOT
Manchester City 1-0 Spurs I’m not surprised we lost I knew City was gonna win it from before the competition started last year 😂 it’s their bread and butter— Five Six J (@FiveSixEnt) April 25, 2021