Remembering three of Manchester United's worst signings

Sir Alex Ferguson had success and failure in the transfer market....

Sir Alex Ferguson had a knack of bringing top talent to Manchester United which allowed them to solidify their status as one of the most successful clubs in English history. And while he got it right most of the times, there were a few occasions his signings didn't work out. Here's to remembering three of those signings that did not work out.

3.Massimo Taibi

United did not have a lot of luck when it came to goalkeepers post-Peter Schmeichel era, that is until Edwin Van Der Sar popped up. Massimo Taibi can be deemed as the goalkeeper who crystallised the Red Devils' problem finding a reliable goalkeeper. He played a part in an emphatic 5-0 defeat to Chelsea, which ended United's 29-game unbeaten streak.

Also when Southampton's legend Matt Le Tissier's weak effort managed to slip between Taibi's legs, in what has become one of the most well-known moments in Premier League history, that was the final straw and he was eventually shipped off to Serie A.

2.Juan Sebastian Veron

The Premier League's most expensive player when he joined United in 2001 for a reported £24.3m. Veron was a classy player as his playmaking abilities made him one of the best midfielders in the world. However, it became very apparent that 'La Bruja' wasn't cut out for the pace and physicality of the English league. But the Argentine did thrive in the Champions League, where the slower pace suited him.

1.Bebe

Now, this signing can be described as puzzling and that's putting it euphemistically. Despite never seeing him play, Ferguson chose to hand over around £7m for Bebe in 2010. Instead of leaving on loan, the club chose to keep Bebe around the first team in an attempt to prove himself to the club.

Sad to say it was one of the worst decisions ever made although he did score twice in seven appearances. Bebe would soon find himself carving out a career in disappointing spells at Turkey and Portugal.