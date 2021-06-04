'Relieved' Koeman looking forward to Barcelona future after being confirmed by Laporta

The Dutchman was made to sweat for several weeks before finally receiving the green light to continue at Camp Nou

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admitting to feeling a sense of relief after being confirmed in his post for another season.

The Dutchman had to wait until Thursday to receive the final approval of new Barcelona president Joan Laporta, amid reports suggesting the chief could look elsewhere on the bench.

But his future now appears clearer and Koeman is looking forward to getting back to work once preparations for 2021-22 begin.

What was said?

“I’m relieved to say that my players and staff can fully focus on the new season now,” Koeman explained on his official Twitter account.

“The last few weeks have been intense, but I’m glad that President Joan Laporta gave his support to me and calm has been restored.

"The focus of everyone at the club is the same; building a winning Barcelona and achieving success.”

What did Laporta say?

"We will give continuity to the current contract that Ronald Koeman has," Laporta said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are very satisfied because the talks have resulted in a unity of criteria for what has to be done during the season."

Could Koeman stay beyond next season?

Goal has learned that Koeman could even earn a one-year extension if he oversees strong results next season while ensuring that the team plays fluid, attack-minded football to entertain the returning fans after the coronavirus pandemic.

However, if the campaign does not go to plan, Barca have the option to terminate his contract without having to pay a compensation fee.

A new-look Barca

Koeman will have the chance to take a host of new faces under his wing after the summer break.

Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero have already joined on free transfers from Manchester City, while Dutch duo Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are likely to do the same as they prepare to leave Liverpool and Lyon respectively.

