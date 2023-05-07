'He told me to relax!' - Paul Pogba touchline row addressed by Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus boss kicks bottles away in frustration

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his touchline feud with Paul Pogba erupted after the midfielder lost the ball and then told him to "relax".

Pogba & Allegri argued on sideline

Coach complained as midfielder lost ball

France star told Allegri to calm down

WHAT HAPPENED? The two exchanged words on the touchline as Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0 in Sunday's Serie A clash. Allegri complained to Pogba after the France star lost the ball and the argument got heated, with the coach then kicking water bottles on the touchline.

WHAT THEY SAID: Allegri explained that the row started because Pogba lost possession, telling Sky Sports: "With Paul’s quality and characteristics, he cannot lose the ball in those situations. He told me to relax, but there’s no relaxing, we needed to keep the ball at that moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bianconeri's win in Bergamo lifted them up to second place in Serie A with four games left to play. They sit two points ahead of Lazio, who lost to AC Milan this weekend, and a further point clear of Inter. Pogba made only his fifth appearance in Serie A this season against Atalanta, having spent the majority of his homecoming campaign in Turin on the sidelines due to injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Juve turn their attention to Europa League action as they take on Sevilla in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday.