Refiloe Jane: Banyana Banyana midfielder joins AC Milan

The midfielder has become the first South African woman to move to Italy after completing her transfer to the Milan based outfit

Refiloe Jane has joined Italian Women's League outfit on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The international parted ways with Australian side Canberra United earlier in April 2019 after she scored twice and provided an assist in eight appearances in the 2018/2019 season.

The midfielder, who made her 100th appearance for South Africa in February, had previously played for domestic sides like Colchester United LFC, and Vaal University of Technology.

The Soweto-born star was part of Banyana Banyana's maiden Women's World Cup in and also led the team to successfully defend their Cosafa Women's Cup crown in August.

Her transfer to Milan means the 27-year-old has become their first South African female to join an Italian outfit after she also became the first alongside Rhoda Mulaudzi to play in .

Having completed her switch, Jane will don the number 15 jersey for Maurizio Ganz's side as they aim for domestic glory this term.

With Milan ending third on the log last season with 51 points from 22 games, they will be counting on the Banyana assistant captain to record a better outing in the new season.

Reacting to her move, she is delighted to secure her first professional contract in Europe and is eager to shine in the Italian capital.

“I’m so happy to be signed by a leading women’s team – AC Milan. It’s a dream come true to be able to play in Europe," Jane told GSport.

"I’ve never played in Europe before and it’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play in such big leagues and to be signed by such a big club.

“I want to thank everyone involved for making this possible. It means so much to me, and having been in a few weeks back, I was able to see what they are about.

"I was able to see the girls and also meet the management and I’m so happy to be signing with a team that looks forward to playing in the next season, a team that looks forward to winning the Serie A."​

Jane will hope to make an unforgettable debut in Italy when Milan open their league campaign against at Stadio Tre Fontane on September 14.