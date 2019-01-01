Red hot Krishna-Williams duo setting ATK apart

The the Kolkata-based outfit's forward line have been firing on all cylinders...

's resounding 3-0 win over on Saturday will most definitely have sent a message to their (ISL) rivals.

Not only did the win take them to the top of the table, it also sees them extend their unbeaten run to six matches now. Ever since their opening day defeat to , ATK have been operating on a different plane altogether and are full value for their current position in the table.

Saturday's result specifically indicated how ATK have already set the benchmark this season. NorthEast United came into this tie as one of only two sides to have remained unbeaten this season. That record would go up in smokes as ATK's frontline of David Williams and Roy Krishna delivered a red hot performance.

The duo, who come after a stint in the A-League, have a telepathic understanding and skillset that compliments each other. As the Highlanders found out the hard way, it is very hard to defend against the movement and aggression the duo show on the field.

Coming into the tie, Williams had been on a three-match scoring drought while Krishna had scored three in those games. But both of them fired in Guwahati and when that happens, it is tough to stop ATK.

And that also comes down to the intelligence and the creative ability of the ATK midfield. Javi Hernandez and Edu Garcia were simply outstanding in the middle of the park, thriving on the freedom afforded to them by Sehnaj Singh who did the dirty work of stopping NorthEast forays forward.

In fact, if Roy Krishna, who now leads the ISL scoring charts with six goals, had been a bit more clinical, ATK could have scored more.

NorthEast have been a resilient outfit throughout the season so far, finding ways to score even when the chips are down. But the task on Saturday was well beyond Robert Jarni's men. It did not help that star striker Asamoah Gyan had to be taken off very early in the match.

The Ghanaian limped off within the first 10 minutes of the match clutching his right thigh.

“(Asamoah) Gyan had a very good chance to score (early on) but he picked up the injury. But I think he will not be out for long. Gyan is very important to us but we have many players. I don’t know if he will play the next game but we have other good players in the team," said Jarni.

Though the Croatian put on a brave face, it is pretty much clear that without Gyan, his team's threat going forward is nullified. In defence, their problem with conceding cheap goals continue and that is an area that needs addressing as the league enters a crucial phase.

Antonio Habas' men, however, look the team to beat right now, given their tactical discipline in defence coupled with creativity and sheer ability in attack. The three-man defence, led by Agus Garcia also needs special mention while the wing-backs - Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj - are willing outlets in attack.

However, it is their brilliant frontline that is setting ATK apart from the rest of the teams this season. And if they continue in the same vein of form, the continental spot (awarded for the league stage topper) is theirs for the taking.