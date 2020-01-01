Red-hot El Arabi nets 14th goal of the season as Olympiacos go top of Super League 1

The Morocco international found the back of the net to help the Legend continued their impressive run of form at Karaiskakis Stadium

Youssef El Arabi scored the solitary goal to help Olympiacos Piraeus secure a 1-0 victory against Panathinaikos in Sunday’s Greek 1 game.

Having netted in all but one of his previous five matches, the international continued his impressive form with another decisive effort at Karaiskakis Stadium.

The 32-year-old striker scored the only goal of the encounter in the 74th minute to take his tally to 14 across all competitions and ensured his side extend their unbeaten run to six games.

El Arabi lasted for the entirety of the match in his 16th league appearance since his summer move from Al Duhail.

The victory propelled Olympiacos to the top of the Super League 1 table after gathering 41 points from 17 games.

El Arabi will hope to once again be on the scoresheet when the Legend take on Kalamata in a Cup tie on Wednesday.