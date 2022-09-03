Another red for Nunez? Klopp doesn't think Everton duo will use Andersen tactics to wind up hot-headed Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp is confident Darwin Nunez will avoid any distractions from opposition players in the Merseyside derby as he makes his return to the team.

Nunez was sent off on last appearance

Has now served three-match ban

Could return to starting XI for huge derby clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds' record signing could be an easy target for Everton after he was provoked by Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in his last appearance, which resulted in a red card for a headbutt. Klopp's sure there won't be a repeat at Goodison!

WHAT HE SAID: The Liverpool boss said: "I don't think [James] Tarkowski and [Conor] Coady are famous for too much of this kind of talking during the game. Most of the things he doesn’t understand anyway, but you don’t have to be too creative with it. If Darwin plays then he has to be ready for these things, definitely, that is clear, but when a player is talking to you a lot or is really physical, then he is not in his own game, and he (Nunez) has to use these kind of moments as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The form of Roberto Firmino in Nunez's absence means that the 23-year-old may not even start against Everton. He will, however, almost certainly feature at some stage, and you can be certain the crowd at Goodison will do everything in their power to unsettle him.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? It is vital that Nunez doesn't allow the atmosphere or opposition to get inside his head. Lose his cool again and it could be hugely detrimental to Liverpool and their title hopes - even this early on in the season.