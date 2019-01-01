Real Zaragoza unhappy with media about Dwamena reporting

The Spanish second division team have a word of caution about speculations about the 24-year-old's health status

Spanish club Real Zaragoza want the public to exercise sensitivity in handling news about the recent health setback of striker Raphael Dwamena.

The 24-year-old has been directed to stay away from the pitch on medical grounds following a routine test last week.

Most media reports have linked the problem to a heart condition, making reference to his unsuccessful transfer to English Premier League fold and Hove Albion in 2017 due to a failed medical.

"Real Zaragoza wants to convey a deep thanks to all those fans, journalists, media who have shown their great respect for Raphael Dwamena after the announcement of that personal health problem that exceeds the professional and sports field," the club announced on their official website.

"But, at the same time and with the same depth, the club regrets the lack of sensitivity and personal consideration of those who have not understood the limits of intimacy, which forge the deep sense of respect for people.

"Real Zaragoza, faithful to its obligation to make public issues of general interest about the club, have issued a statement providing clear and concise information about Raphael Dwamena's health problems.

"But it is also the obligation of the club to demand maximum respect for the person, their privacy and attention to elementary rights.

"Above all, Real Zaragoza, in a feeling undoubtedly shared by all the [Zaragoza fraternity], hopes for a total recovery of the health of Raphael Dwamena."

News about Dwamena's health setback has been greeted with several messages of support on social media.

The striker joined Zaragoza on a season-long loan from outfit in July.

