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Europa League
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoLyon
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Real Sociedad vs Lyon live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Real Sociedad vs Lyon
Real Sociedad
Lyon
Europa League

Real Sociedad play Lyon in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might encounter geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Europa League on TV

Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts

✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag

✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches

Monthly from$64.99
Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99
Spanish Language Streamer
ViX Logo

ViX

✅ Extensive Spanish-language live match coverage

✅ Most affordable paid Europa League tier

✅ Stream on mobile, web, and smart TVs

Monthly from$5.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts

✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag

✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches

Monthly from$64.99
Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Reale Arena

Real Sociedad vs Lyon kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Lyon live today: TV channels and live streams

You'll find the live broadcast options below.

Real Sociedad and Lyon: Recent results

Real Sociedad have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-2 to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Before that came an emphatic 6-0 Europa League win against Lilleström, along with away wins at Malaga (5-2) and Levante (2-1). Real Sociedad scored 15 goals and conceded 10 across those five matches.

Lyon have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently beat Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1, having also beaten Crystal Palace 3-2 and Nice 2-1. Defeats against Paris Saint-Germain (0-2) and Hoffenheim (0-3) in the Europa League complete that run. Lyon scored eight goals and conceded eight during the period.

RSO

RSO - Form

GIL
D1-1
MAL
W2-5
LIL
W0-6
LEV
W2-1
ATH
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OL

OL - Form

CRY
W3-2
NCE
W2-1
TSG
L3-0
PSG
L2-0
SCO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Line-ups

Real Sociedad vs Lyon lineups

4-4-2
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Formation
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
4-3-3
U. MarreroU. MarreroJ. AramburuJ. AramburuI. ZubeldiaI. ZubeldiaS. GomezS. GomezM. SarrM. SarrJ. GorrotxategiJ. GorrotxategiA. BarrenetxeaA. BarrenetxeaG. GuedesG. GuedesY. HerreraY. HerreraM. OyarzabalM. Oyarzabalteam-logoO. OskarssonD. GreifD. GreifAbnerAbnerF. BacherF. BacherZ. AthekameZ. AthekameR. KluivertR. KluivertT. TessmannT. TessmannC. TolissoC. TolissoM. BidstrupM. BidstrupK. MerahK. MerahK. NakamuraK. NakamuraK. BoudacheK. Boudache
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
4-4-2
Real Sociedad

Starting XI

Lyon

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Matarazzo
  • J. Maciel

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Form

RSO

RSO - Form

GIL
D1-1
MAL
W2-5
LIL
W0-6
LEV
W2-1
ATH
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OL

OL - Form

CRY
W3-2
NCE
W2-1
TSG
L3-0
PSG
L2-0
SCO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Real SociedadDrawLyon
2
1
2
Champions League Qualification
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
Champions League Qualification
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
Champions League
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
FT
Champions League
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
431081+710
D
W
W
W
2
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
431093+610
D
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
430164+29
W
L
W
W
7
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
421193+67
W
W
D
L
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
10
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
12
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
13
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420253+26
W
W
L
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
420265+16
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
LyonLyonOL
420257-26
L
L
W
W
17
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
412153+25
D
L
D
W
18
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
41213305
D
W
D
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
411286+24
L
D
L
W
20
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
411245-14
D
L
W
L
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
411246-24
D
L
W
L
23
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
24
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
411259-44
L
W
D
L
25
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411237-44
L
D
L
W
26
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
27
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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