Real Salt Lake vs St Louis: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's how you can watch the clash between Real Salt Lake vs St Louis live on TV or stream in the US.

Saint Louis City, one of the early favourites in Major League Soccer, will make their first-ever trip to Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday to play Real Salt Lake.

St Louis became the first expansion team in league history to win its first four games with a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes, while RSL had lost two straight after losing 2-1 to Austin FC at home two weeks ago.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

It has been difficult for Pablo Mastroeni and his side since they defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps in their opening match. They have won only one of their last four regular-season home games but haven't suffered back-to-back defeats in Salt Lake City since July of last year.

The story that St. Louis City is now authoring as they sit atop the MLS rankings with 12 points is unquestionably the most captivating one of the season to date.

Nobody could have expected that a team made up of backup players from various international teams would top the Supporters' Shield standings after four games, let alone be the only team in the league with a perfect record. After four games, Bradley Carnell's players had nearly perfected the Red Bull style of pressing football that he introduced to this expansion team.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Real Salt Lake vs St Louis date & kick-off time

Game: Real Salt Lake vs St Louis Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

Where to watch Real Salt Lake vs St Louis on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV

Real Salt Lake team news and squad

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Rubio Rubin, Jefferson Savarino, Braian Ojeda, Diego Luna and Gavin Beavers will be out as they serve their international duties.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Bell, Nelson; Ostrak, Vassilev, Lowen, Stroud; Klauss, Gioacchini

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro, O'Lewis Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins

St Louis City team news and squad

St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson, Tim Parker and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Bell, Nelson; Ostrak, Vassilev, Lowen, Stroud; Klauss, Gioacchini