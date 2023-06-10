Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Salt Lake and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news

When New York City FC travels to the high altitude of America First Field to take on Real Salt Lake on Saturday, where they will be looking to snap an eight-match winless streak across all competitions.

Last weekend, Claret and Cobalt defeated Austin FC 2-1 to snap a two-match losing streak in Major League Soccer, while the Pigeons were held to a scoreless draw by the New England Revolution at home.

The 2023 season at RSL has fluctuated from a strong showing in one game, frequently followed by a weak one right after.

The strategy for Pablo Mastroeni has always been to keep the score close and find a way to scrape out three points, and they were successful in doing so in three of their previous five league games.

RSL has only lost one domestic game this year in which they have scored multiple goals, but they have lost all but one of their MLS games when they have given up multiple goals.

Nick Cushing and New York City are on the verge of desperation as they have only accrued two points out of a potential 21 during their seven-match MLS losing streak.

It is surprising given their dire run of form, that this new club is currently ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference after 16 games.

The Pigeons came back to draw 1-1 against Orlando City in their latest away game in this competition, giving them just their third point as guests in 2023, making NYCFC one of just two Eastern Conference teams without a road victory this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field

Real Salt Lake and New York City FC face off on Jun 10 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 930 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino has been the club's top scorer so far with four goals to his name.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. The club's top scorers are Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez with four strikes each.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Austin and Real Salt Lake have ended with four wins for the Verde and Black and one for Salt Lake. The two faced off earlier this season, with Austin winning 2-1 away.

