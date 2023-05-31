Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake will play the LA Galaxy on Wednesday at America First Field in an attempt to extend their MLS unbeaten streak to four games.

Claret and Cobalt trail the Portland Timbers for the final playoff position on goal differential heading into this match, having drawn Minnesota United 1-1 over the weekend, while the Galaxy are currently dead last in the Western Conference after dropping 1-0 at home to Charlotte FC.

Following a rough start to the regular season in which they lost four of their first five games, RSL is back in the playoff picture thanks to a streak of solid performances.

The most notable improvement in their current four-match unbeaten run in all competitions has been their defensive structure, with Pablo Mastroeni's side surrendering four goals in those four games after allowing 13 in their first five games of the season.

Their problems at home so far this year stem from an ability to finish off some excellent build-up play, without a goal in their last three matches played at America First Field, though they have only suffered one defeat there since the start of April.

Greg Vanney and his Galaxy club had a busy month in May, playing eight games in 26 days.

At this point in the season, it appears that the Galaxy have reached rock bottom, sitting dead last in the league with nine points and no goals in their last three domestic matches.

Almost everything that could have gone wrong for the Galaxy in 2023 has gone wrong, as they have conceded the most goals in MLS.

They are not the club many anticipated to see this season, and that frustration appears to have filtered down to the players, as LA is tied with the Chicago Fire for the most red cards (three) while also producing the joint fourth-most cautions (35).

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino has been the club's top scorer so far with four goals to his name.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez will miss the clash after receiving a red card in the last game, his first in MLS.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Hernandez, Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Hernandez, Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy have ended with one win each for the two clubs and three draws.

