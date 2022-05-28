Real Madrid win Champions League final over Liverpool to claim record 14th European title

Real Madrid win Champions League final over Liverpool to claim record 14th European titleClick here to watch it live with fuboTV
Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday in the Champions League final to cap a storybook season and secure their record 14th European title.
After VAR denied Karim Benzema at the end of the first half, Vinicius Junior put his side ahead in the 59th minute when he slid a low cross from Federico Valverde beyond Alisson. Later, Thibaut Courtois made an important save on Mohamed Salah to preserve the narrow advantage.
To win the tournament, Real Madrid toppled Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout rounds before besting the Reds in the final.
