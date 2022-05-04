Real Madrid vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. This is the second leg of this match, with Man City up 4-3 after the first one.

Manchester City got out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, but Karim Benzema made it 2-1 at the half. The teams played even in the second half, with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scoring goals for City and Vini Jr. scoring for Real Madrid with Benzema adding a second goal via penalty kick.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date May 4, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Madrid roster Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez, Fuidias, Pineiro Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Gutierrez, Zamora, Santos Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga, Blanco, Peter Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano, Latasai

Real Madrid has had a tough road to get to this point. Los Blancos had to get past French power PSG in the Round of 16, then played into overtime to defeat Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

The 13-time Champions League winners are looking to win the title for the first time since winning three in a row last decade. The club already holds the all-time record for Champions League titles, but a 14th title woulg give it twice as many wins as the second-winningest team, AC Milan.

In La Liga play, Real Madrid has four games left but has already clinched the title, winning 25 of its 34 matches this season.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Júnior, Benzema, Rodrygo; Courtois

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

Man City has been dominant so far in the Champions League. It won Group A despite playing in the same group as PSG, then opened the knockout phase with a 5-0 win over Sporting, with all the goals scored in the first leg. It then took down Atlético Madrid in the quartefinals.

The Citizens have never won the Champions League, but were the runners-up last year, falling 1-0 to fellow English team Chelsea in the final.

In the Premier League, Man City has four matches left to play and currently holds a one-point lead over Liverpool in the league table. Those two teams have clinched the top two spots and will both qualify for next season’s Champions League, but only one will finish as the champion of the EPL.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden; Ederson

Last five results

Madrid results Man City results Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol (Apr 30) Leeds 0-4 Man City (Apr 30) Man City 4-3 Real Madrid (Apr 26) Man City 4-3 Real Madrid (Apr 26) Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid (Apr 20) Man City 5-1 Watford (Apr 23) Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid (Apr 17) Man City 3-0 Brighton (Apr 20) Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (Apr 12) Man City 2-3 Liverpool (Apr 16)

