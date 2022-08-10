Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Blancos are out for yet more silverware against their Bundesliga foe - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 UEFA Super Cup takes place this week, as Champions League holders Real Madrid face Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, in the traditional contest between last season's victors of the continent's two biggest European prizes.

Los Blancos swept to a double under Carlo Ancelotti last term and will hope to bring the curtain up on their new campaign with yet more success, but their foes from the Bundesliga will be weighing up a giant-killing, having got their domestic season underway earlier this month.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Madrid roster Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin Defenders Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Vazquez, Tchouaméni, Ceballos Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano

It's odd to think Carlo Ancelotti was at Everton a year-and-a-half ago, but the old master is now looking to further enshrine the latest chapter in his storied legacy as one of the all-time greats, having enjoyed domestic and European delights last term.

A handful of new faces are through the door, several old hands have left and Karim Benzema remains propped at the front of an attack that can beat anyone on their day - and they'll be heavily favoured to add to their stacked continental legacy when they walk out in Helsinki this week.

Predicted Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Position Frankfurt roster Goalkeepers Trapp, Grahl, Ramaj Defenders Ndicka, Onguéné, Smolčić, Touré, Chandler, Buta, Lenz, Tuta, Schröder Midfielders Jakić, Hrustic, Sow, Kostić, Kamada, Rode, Hasebe, Wenig, Lindstrøm, Knauff, Loune Forwards Kolo Muani, Alidou, Borré, Alario, Hauge, Götze, Ferri

A mid-table finish in the Bundesliga last term disguised Frankfurt's frailty, as they poured all their efforts into the pursuit of European glory - and ultimately reaped the rich dividends, with silverware to show and entrance into the Champions League as an added bonus.

But a 6-1 drubbing to open the new campaign mere days ago at the hands of Bayern Munich has ruthlessly exposed the gulf in class they have to overcome in order to topple the Champions League holders - but given Madrid's propensity for underperformance as much as tight-fought victory, they will still give themselves a chance.

Predicted Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Gotze, Kamada; Borre.

Last five results

Madrid results Frankfurt results Madrid 2-0 Juventus (Jul 30) Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern (Aug 5) Madrid 2-2 América (Jul 26) Magdeburg 0-4 Frankfurt (Aug 1) Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (Jul 23) Astoria Walldorf 0-5 Frankfurt (Jul 27) Liverpool 0-1 Madrid (May 28) Frankfurt 3-1 Torino (Jul 15) Madrid 0-0 Betis (May 20) LASK 0-0 Frankfurt (Jul 9)

