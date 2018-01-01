Real Madrid vs Al Ain: TV channel, live stream, squad news & Club World Cup final preview

The Spanish giants are aiming to secure their third successive global title, but must overcome the United Arab Emirates outfit

Real Madrid can become the most successful side in the history of the Club World Cup when they face off against Al Ain in the 2018 final.

The Liga giants are the reigning champions and are aiming for their third title in as many years, which would bring their overall tally to four, nudging them ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Santiago Solari's men booked their place in the final after beating Japanese side Kashima Antlers 3-1 in the semi-final.

Al Ain, meanwhile, had to progress through three rounds to set up the meeting with Madrid, securing their place in the final thanks to a penalty shootout win over River Plate.

Game Real Madrid vs Al Ain Date Saturday, December 22 Time 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 / Telemundo fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The game is not being shown live on TV in the United Kingdom, nor is it being streamed live online. However, you can follow live updates right here on Goal.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Courtois Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Reguilon, Javi Sánchez Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, M. Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid have a near-full squad to choose from but will be without Marco Asensio, as the midfielder recovers from a thigh injury that could sideline him for a month.

Mariano Diaz is the other injury concern for Solari.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Carvajal; Llorente, Kroos, Modric; Bale, Vazquez, Benzema.

Position Al Ain squad Goalkeepers Busanda, Al-Mansouri, Essa Defenders I. Ahmed, Fayez, Salem, M. Ahmed, Jumaa, Shiotani Midfielders Doumbia, A. Abdulrahman, Caio, Al-Ahbabi, Barman, M. Abdulrahman, Diaky, Nasser, Khalfan, Yaslam, El Shahat, Nader Forwards Berg, Ibrahim

Al Ain are expected to have a full panel available for the game against Madrid, with no fresh injuries reported ahead of the encounter.

Potential Al Ain starting XI: Essa; M. Ahmed, Fayez, I. Ahmed, Shiotani; Barman, Doumbia, M. Abdulrahman; Caio, El Shahat, Berg.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are strong favourites to win the match, with bet365 giving odds of 1/7 on Los Blancos. Al Ain's chances of winning are way out at 16/1 and a draw is available at 15/2.

Match Preview

Since taking the reins from Julen Lopetegui at the end of October, Solari has managed to soothe concerns at Real Madrid and could close the book on 2018 with a trophy.

A Club World Cup triumph, which would cement Madrid's status as the most successful club in the history of the competition, would send the Liga giants into the new year on a high.

Solari was delighted with the manner in which his players booked their place in the final and expects them to continue in the same vein on Saturday.

"We played as if it was the final," said the Madrid boss in the aftermath of their semi-final win over Kashima Antlers.

"And I am sure that on Saturday we will do the same or better because it is the real final and we want to finish the year with another prize that would be a third consecutive Club World Cup."