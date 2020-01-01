Real Madrid on US TV: How to watch and live stream La Liga matches

Zinedine Zidane's team continue their title defence this weekend with an away trip to Valencia

are the most successful club in , having won a record 34 Liga titles, and are looking to add another championship this season.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English (stream now)

Zinedine Zidane's team saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave for in 2018 but have still found ways to win without the Portuguese superstar, lifting the Spanish title in 2019-20 ahead of fierce rivals .

After winning the first Clasico of the season in October, Real Madrid are hoping to be in the hunt for yet another league trophy.

How to watch vs Real Madrid on US TV

Valencia vs Real Madrid can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial, and kicks off at 8am PT and 11am ET.

Real Madrid recorded a convincing 3-1 win in El Clasico two weeks ago, but came crashing down to earth in midweek against German side in the .

However, after drawing with the team, Real had a very good seven days leading into their game with Valencia.

A 4-1 win over keeps them just one point off the top of , while Zidane was finally able to get his first win of the season in Europe with a 3-2 victory in a thrilling game against .

Some key players remain sidelined for Real Madrid, including Dani Carvajal and Nacho. Martin Odegaard could return to the squad after recovering from injury.

Alvaro Odriozola also misses out but is expected to return for the first game after the international break. Eder Militao tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the game against Inter and will be in isolation for the next two weeks.

Eden Hazard limped off against Inter, but should be fit to play this weekend.

Yunus Musah scored his first La Liga goal for Valencia last weekend and was rewarded with his first call-up to the US Men's National Team.

Real Madrid on US TV in La Liga

Date Time (US PT / ET) Game Stream November 8 12pm/3pm Valencia vs Real Madrid Fanatiz November 22 TBD vs Real Madrid Fanatiz November 29 TBD Real Madrid vs Fanatiz December 6 TBD vs Real Madrid Fanatiz

All of Real Madrid's La Liga games can be watched live on Fanatiz.

Real Madrid in La Liga table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 8 5 2 1 14 17 2 Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 8 16 3 Villarreal 7 4 3 1 2 15 4 6 4 2 0 11 14 5 Cadiz 8 4 2 2 2 14 6 Granada 7 4 2 1 0 14

At this early stage of the season, only three points separate the top six teams in La Liga. Real Sociedad have taken an early lead at the summit, but lead by just one point from Real Madrid.

Both Real Madrid and third-place Villarreal have a game in hand over Real Sociedad, with Madrid especially confident of being able to make that extra game count in the race for the Spanish title.

The Clasico win over Barcelona puts the team in a great position over the teams most likely to end up as long-term title rivals, with Barca now down in 12th after playing six games.

Los Blancos play against Valencia away on November 8 ahead of the international break.

Many of Real Madrid's players will travel around the globe during November's international break, meaning Zidane will be eagerly checking match reports and updates to ensure none of his key players picks up an injury while playing for their countries.

